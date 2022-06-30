After the military assigned where a Maryland couple would live for most of their careers, they were recently faced with making the choice for themselves for the first time.
They chose a special place for their retirement – the Make-A-Wish home at Amblebrook at Gettysburg.
All proceeds of the home, built by Caruso Homes, will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which helps make wishes come true for children suffering critical illnesses, according to Courtney Hutcheson, chairwoman of the board at Caruso Cares. Caruso Cares is the philanthropic, charitable branch of Caruso Homes, Hutcheson said.
Mike and Vicky Mundt, who reside in Annapolis, Md., are making a move to the Gettysburg 55-plus community after connecting with neighbors and finding exactly what they had in mind.
“This will be the first time since we left home after high school or college that we are moving by our own choice,” Mike said. “Every other time, we had to move because of the military assigning us.”
Mike said they are “a retired military family,” noting he is a retired United States Navy Reserve commander and Vicky is a retired U.S. Navy captain.
“This is a new chapter in our lives,” Mike said.
Mike, who worked in the nonprofit sector for two decades, said it was “the icing on the cake” once they learned profits from the home would go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Developing a corporate giving program in his line of work, Mike felt a connection to Caruso Cares and Caruso Homes.
“A lot of great companies turn around and donate to charities,” Mike said. “It is great to know we had this little small piece of it.”
Mike and Vicky are involved in their church and homeless shelters as well as volunteered for nonprofit boards.
“We believe in the nonprofit industry,” Mike said. “I am encouraged that Caruso Homes and Caruso Cares do this. We want other entities to continue to do this.”
The couple was attracted to the Gettysburg area because it is similar to Annapolis in that they are both historic towns, said Mike.
“I like the vibrancy of the area,” Mike said.
Adams County is in good proximity to other places the couple would like to travel, especially for visiting relatives and hiking opportunities, Mike said.
Caruso Homes is one of the builders in Amblebrook, and the Make-A-Wish home was created with trade partners donating services toward the construction, Hutcheson said.
By having trade partners donate their services, it lowered the cost of building the house, which increases the proceeds to go toward the charity, Hutcheson said.
Jeff Caruso, the owner of Caruso Homes, has a special place in his heart for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to Hutcheson.
Caruso Cares also held “A Night of Hope” event on June 11 that raised additional donations for the charity.
Caruso Cares is still waiting to learn the full amount that was raised, but had a goal of $100,000, officials said.
“We are trying to grant six children’s wishes,” Hutcheson said.
