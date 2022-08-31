A proposal to let municipal police use radar only to issue warnings received a frosty reception from the president of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG).
Only state troopers can use radar now and are able to write citations based on it.
Attempts to allow municipal police to use the technology at all have failed for more than 16 years, State Rep. Dan Moul, R-91 said.
Because many past legislative attempts “never crossed the finish line,” Moul said he may introduce a less ambitious measure.
“They’ve tried swallowing the whole apple for 16-plus years. I’m offering a way to get a bite out of the apple,” he said.
Moul’s idea would allow municipal police to use radar, but only for warnings. The approach would at least allow municipal police to get used to the technology and pave the way for a future amendment to add the enforcement piece, he said.
On the other hand, ACCOG President David Bolton said the approach kicks the issue down the road and does not solve the problem.
“We still have to negotiate the issue. Why should he get to cherry-pick a piece of legislation just to put his name on a piece of paper? We need real solutions from real legislators that are going to come and listen to their constituents, instead of proposing whatever they want,” said Bolton, who is also borough manager for Abbottstown and North York.
State officials are concerned that radar enforcement at the municipal level “will be used and abused as a revenue builder,” Moul said.
Bolton “wants to write tickets with it, rather than be concerned with safety and slowing people down. He just affirmed what the legislature is afraid of,” Moul said.
On average, municipalities receive about $15 on speeding tickets written, according to Bolton.
“The intent is not about revenue,” Bolton said.
Of more concern, he said, is that many municipalities face limitations in employing standard non-radar techniques of using painted lines to measure speed. Hills, curves, narrow streets, and other factors often render that technique unworkable, he said.
Only using radar for warnings would “get the word out” that municipal police would still be hampered in enforcing speeding, according to Bolton.
“That is why there is no support of it in Adams County that I am aware of for Dan’s version of the bill. There is no reason in going after legislation that does not solve the problem,” Bolton said.
In addition, Bolton said municipalities already have other tools available to issue warnings.
Abbottstown Borough recently purchased a radar sign using restitution from previous crashes that damaged borough property, according to Bolton.
Moul said a draft of his proposed legislation has been drawn up and is sitting on his desk, but it does not have a name or bill number.
There is not enough time to introduce the bill this year since there are only nine legislative session days left, Moul said. He plans to take it to a future session, if re-elected, he said.
Moul initially presented the idea for the radar bill at a virtual legislative ACCOG meeting and received “stern emails” that same afternoon from members.
“I am just trying to be helpful. That is all. I am going to do whatever the COG asks me to do,” Moul said.
Moul was invited to discuss the draft legislation during a CCOG meeting Aug. 25, but “he obviously didn’t come,” Bolton said.
“I would not support such a bill because it does not do anything for us,” Bolton said.
Moul said he was not invited to the meeting and called it “extraordinarily disingenuous” to say he was.
He also noted he was at his Gettysburg office on Aug. 25 and would have attended the meeting.
ACCOG is a collaborative network including officials from multiple facets of government that comes together monthly to discuss local issues.
Moul’s legislative aide was at ACCOG’s January meeting, but his office has not been in attendance at the organization’s meetings since then, according to Bolton.
Moul “has a spot on our agenda” and the legislator’s office receives the meeting agenda and minutes of the previous meeting, Bolton said.
“They have come all the time in previous years. To say he wasn’t invited to the COG meeting is disingenuous because he is on the agenda,” Bolton said.
Other legislative representatives have attended meetings on behalf of U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13, and State Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, Bolton said.
“Dan doesn’t have multiple counties to accommodate with appearances at meetings like Torren. He has one monthly COG meeting to attend and doesn’t,” Bolton said.
“He could send someone from his office to update us on his work, but he doesn’t,” Bolton said.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, has not sent a representative to ACCOG meetings, according to Bolton.
