A Latimore Township business owner was charged last week by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for allegedly not cooperating with an investigation into one of his employees.

Allen Hartzell, 58, of York Springs, was charged with two counts of false reports, and one count each of obstruction, receiving stolen property, resisting an officer and hunting when his privileges were revoke, according to a magisterial docket.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.