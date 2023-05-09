A Latimore Township business owner was charged last week by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for allegedly not cooperating with an investigation into one of his employees.
Allen Hartzell, 58, of York Springs, was charged with two counts of false reports, and one count each of obstruction, receiving stolen property, resisting an officer and hunting when his privileges were revoke, according to a magisterial docket.
Hartzell owns Lehman’s Feed & Home Center, 241 Old U.S. Route 15, York Springs, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed May 1 by Darren David, game warden.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has investigated Hartzell’s employee Sean Waltermyer “for illegally hunting while his hunting privileges have been revoked” due to a 2014 conviction, according to the affidavit.
Waltermyer was allegedly “placing and maintaining deer bait and assisting others to hunt in a baited area,” near and on Lehman’s Feed & Home Center property, according to the affidavit.
Deer bait in the form of “various grains and other substances including oats and corn had been placed and monitored with multiple trail cameras,” while hunting stands and blinds were also located in the area, according to the affidavit.
When David visited Hartzell’s home after dark on Dec. 30, 2022 about the investigation, Hartzell claimed not to “know Waltermyer’s activities outside of work,” according to the affidavit.
Acknowledging Waltermyer has been on probation and parole, he knew his employee “could not have a weapon such a crossbow,” and stressed he did not know he was in possession of one, according to the affidavit.
After speaking with Hartzell, David located and seized four trail cameras, according to his affidavit.
“All cameras were recently set up with few images, unlike the previous times when some had hundreds of images from over multiple weeks of time,” the affidavit reads.
During a probation and parole search of Waltermyer’s home on Jan. 11, he allegedly bragged to officers that David “was going to be in trouble” from an Adams County District Attorney’s office detective “for stealing cameras at the feed store,” according to the affidavit.
Hartzell allegedly contacted Latimore Police Chief Victor Woerner to report David stole “his company’s security cameras” and a district attorney’s office detective also began an investigation due to the report, the affidavit reads.
A letter signed by Hartzell and dated Feb. 1 was sent to the game commission South Central Region Director Michael Beahm, referenced as a “Motion for Return of Property,” claiming the trail cameras were used for “security purposes,” according to the affidavit.
In the letter, Hartzell included an itemized invoice, but two of the cameras were only consistent with it, so David sought receipts for the other two on March 1, the affidavit reads. Hartzell told David his attorney advised him not to speak with him, according to the affidavit.
“Based upon the totality of the circumstances involved in the prolonged investigation” of Waltermyer’s alleged activities on the property “and Hartzell’s pattern of conduct surrounding this investigation, there is substantial evidence that Hartzell has been impeding this investigation and purposefully aiding Waltermyer in illegally hunting, and as further result there is proof that Hartzell has laid claim to possessing and controlling property (in the form of a trail camera) that was stolen from its rightful owner,” the affidavit reads, but does not indicate who the alleged rightful owner is.
For the past couple years, the trail cameras SD cards have been examined, showing captures of Waltermyer and deer feeding at the alleged bait sites, the affidavit reads.
On Dec. 30, 2022, the investigation was prompted when someone was spotted in a tree stand about 90 yards from the feed store’s parking lot, according to the affidavit. The hunter was identified as Dustin Stimeling, who supposedly knew Waltermyer through a work project, the affidavit reads.
Stimeling left the area around 5 p.m., and David allegedly saw Waltermyer’s pick-up truck still parked there after the feed store closed.
In the affidavit, Waltermyer allegedly denied having a crossbow and camouflage in the vehicle. David claimed he “could see a portion of a crossbow covered with cloth” and a camouflage jacket in the front seat of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Waltermyer eventually opened the door after David threatened to have his vehicle towed and apply for a warrant, the affidavit reads. First, Waltermyer said the crossbow belonged to his stepson, but David later called the man who said his hunting equipment was in the garage, according to the affidavit.
A large plastic bin allegedly contained camouflage clothing and a small flashlight, according to the affidavit. Waltermyer said there might have been “a hunting knife inside the box” as well, the affidavit reads.
No charges have been filed against Waltermyer, but his 2013 court docket shows a hearing was held in March.
A phone call to the South Central Region of the Pennsylvania Game Commission was not returned Monday.
