Bermudian Springs High School continues to be a local leader in technology innovation in the classroom, recently being named an Apple Distinguished School for the second time.
Through the school’s One to World initiative, students have become an active part in the learning process “with frequent opportunities for personalization, ownership, and reflection,” according to a release from the school.
Centered on innovation, leadership, and educational excellence, Apple Distinguished Schools “use Apple technology to inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking in learning, teaching, and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment,” the release reads.
“I think first and foremost it is attributed to our students and staff for all the hard work they put in,” Bermudian Springs High School Principal Jon DeFoe said Wednesday. “Often in many facets of life, we don’t take time to celebrate successes. You keep moving forward. This is extremely important. It acknowledges the work of our students and our staff.”
To become an Apple Distinguished School, there must be an “established one-to-one program,” an “innovative use of the Apple platform,” “faculty proficiency with iPad or Mac,” and “documented results,” according to Apple’s website.
Bermudian Springs High School is one of the first local schools to adopt a one-to-one initiative.
“Through our One to World initiative and partnership with Apple, we have built a culture of opportunity and student choice that stretches beyond the walls of a traditional classroom,” DeFoe is quoted as saying.
DeFoe said he seeks to encourage and empower students and staff to take risks and try something new. He believes there is much to be learned throughout the process and being unsuccessful at times.
“I think sometimes we lose sight of that,” DeFoe said. “The true process is in the learning and the struggle.”
The high school provides teachers and students with dynamic tools to infuse technology in their educational experiences, according to the release.
There are many layers to why technology is important in education, DeFoe said. Relationship building is another crucial part to learning and education by creating trust among teachers and students, he said.
Technology is now readily available to students at their fingertips, said DeFoe.
“For us, it is about an integrated tool to enhance, not replace,” DeFoe said.
Four or five years ago, DeFoe said they were “early in the journey” and now the school has focused on using technology to enhance the educational experience. The Apple Distinguished School designation is for a three-year term, 2022-2025, officials said.
“We are once again thrilled that Bermudian Springs High School was designated as an Apple Distinguished School,” Bermudian Springs School District Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said. “It is a reflection of the hard work of our teachers, students, staff and administration.”
In the future, the school’s focus will turn “to incorporating new learning through the continued development of elective courses and prioritizing the addition of technology enhanced resources and projects during our curriculum cycle.”
