Bermudian Springs High School continues to be a local leader in technology innovation in the classroom, recently being named an Apple Distinguished School for the second time.

Through the school’s One to World initiative, students have become an active part in the learning process “with frequent opportunities for personalization, ownership, and reflection,” according to a release from the school.

