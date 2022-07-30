A 1920 Russell steam tractor is bringing history alive at the South Mountain Fair.
Fairgoers can travel back in time when learning about the Flohr family’s steam tractor they have owned for close to 20 years.
South Mountain Fair, at 615 Narrows Road, runs 4-10 p.m. daily through Friday, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday.
Aspers resident Jim Flohr said the best part about bringing the tractor to the fair has been “talking with older generations that may have knowledge of the equipment from their childhood.”
“I get to hear about the old farming ways,” Flohr said.
The steam tractor unit, built on Aug. 13, 1920, was utilized in a sawmill, pulled a road grader, plowed fields, and “probably did some thrashing with wheat,” said Flohr.
The Flohr family acquired the steam tractor through a mutual friend who put them in contact with the previous owner.
The previous owner had bought it with intentions of restoring it, but Flohr said “his age caught up,” and he wasn’t able it to do that.
Flohr said his family has spent several years restoring the steam tractor.
“We have brought it back to operating conditions,” Flohr said.
Flohr has enjoyed sharing the experience with his 16-year-old son, Caleb, who has taken an interest in the steam tractor.
“I have been teaching him the ins and outs,” Flohr said “We’ve made a lot of good friends through the hobby and having it.”
One of the fair board of directors approached the family about displaying the steam tractor at the South Mountain Fair, according to Flohr.
For more than a decade, the steam tractor has been on display at the National Apple Harvest Festival, Flohr said.
Flohr said he truly enjoys sharing his passion for the equipment with people at different shows. In two weeks, the steam tractor will be at the Cumberland Valley Antique Engine Show, which is west of Chambersburg, according to Flohr.
A wide-ranging fair schedule includes judging in many categories, from livestock to chainsaw carving, as well as free live performances. Information is at www.southmountainfair.com.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
