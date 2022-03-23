The Conewago Township supervisors’ decision to deny renewal of the AVO Soccer Club’s agreement to use Plum Creek Rec Park drew sharp reactions from club representatives.
Without discussion at Monday’s meeting, the supervisors voted 4-1 to not renew the agreement with AVO. Vice Chair Louann Boyer’s was the sole dissenting vote.
Before the vote, Chair Charlotte Shaffer summarized a letter from AVO requesting seven-day-a-week use of soccer fields, plus additional training sessions.
During public comments after the decision, several of about 15 AVO members in attendance expressed frustration at the decision.
Tim Swingler, an AVO coach who also coaches at Delone Catholic School, said AVO “has a vision that goes beyond” other area soccer clubs.
Swingler argued the township’s economic interests would be served by welcoming AVO, since soccer families patronize businesses.
“Why is there such an aversion to AVO?” queried Rick Barnes, who identified himself as an AVO supporter and taxpayer. The supervisors who voted against renewal “are so close-minded,” he charged.
Kristie Miller, AVO manager, asked if the club could resubmit a request for more limited use of the rec park.
“We’ve already taken action. You can submit other terms, but it’s not going to change our decision,” Shaffer said.
However, Supervisors Boyer and Don Knight commented they felt the board might be open to consider a new proposal.
“AVO Soccer Club is trying to work with you and you’re not willing to work with us,” said Miller.
Shaffer disagreed.
“In 2020 and 2021, Conewago showed compassion for leagues that were displaced because of COVID,” she claimed.
Moving forward “the park cannot withstand this volume of traffic,” she said.
Averlon Hines, who described himself as AVO’s “owner,” alleged racism played a role in the decision.
“I am the only black owner,” he said. “You need to lighten up. We want to build community.”
In another park-related matter, Supervisor Tom Klunk moved that Shaffer be designated as the Plum Creek “park director.”
There needs to be more clear lines of authority when it comes to day-to-day decision-making for the rec park, said Klunk.
While Klunk’s motion failed to gain a second, the supervisors agreed to revisit the suggestion at a future meeting.
Comp plan update
The supervisors unanimously approved a draft amendment to update the township’s comprehensive plan.
Michelle Brummer of the Gannett Fleming consulting firm said a public hearing conducted by the planning commission is the next step, which might occur in April or May.
Noting the plan update process “has been going on a couple of years ... we look forward to getting this done,” Shaffer said.
A key issue discussed throughout the planning process is how much residential development is optimal for the township’s future.
The proposed plan and information about the public hearing will be posted on the township website (www.conewagotwp.us) and made available at its offices.
In other business, supervisors:
• Welcomed Tamara Bittle as the township’s new secretary/treasurer, beginning March 28.
• Voted unanimously to notify Adams County of the township’s intent to withdraw the rec park from the Pennsylvania Clean and Green program.
• Noted a new brochure for residents regarding trash collection under a new contract with Waste Management.
• Approved rec park use by Gettysburg Youth Soccer for two-day tournaments in May and August.
• Joined Township Manager Dave Arndt in commending the office staff for its added work during the transition in the secretary/treasurer’s position and praised the maintenance crew for their efforts during recent inclement winter weather.
