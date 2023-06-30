Celebrations including fireworks, live music, food trucks, and more are planned July 4 in Gettysburg and Carroll Valley.
Celebrations including fireworks, live music, food trucks, and more are planned July 4 in Gettysburg and Carroll Valley.
A Gettysburg Fourth is to take place at the Gettysburg Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane.
The schedule of events is:
4 p.m., bingo, Charlie Sterner Building
4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beer garden with beer, wine, and cider for adults with ID, roped-off area adjacent to the amphitheater
4:30 p.m., local band Schizophrenic, amphitheater
6:30 p.m., Enchanted Teapot presents meet-and-greet with Captain America and Wonder Woman costumed characters
7 p.m., Gettysburg Civic Chorus, family stage, next to fireworks area
9 p.m., raffle drawing with 10 cash prizes, $1,000 top prize, amphitheater
9:20 p.m., fireworks
Also planned are activities including face-painting, glitter tattoos, and balloon artists.
Parking is $5.
The event’s sponsors are Destination Gettysburg, the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority, Gettysburg Fire Department, and Rotary Club of Gettysburg.
In Carroll Valley, food and drink trucks are to be available beginning at 6 p.m. at the borough complex, 5685 Fairfield Road.
A 1980’s cover band, The Reagan Years, will offer a free concert beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks are to be launched at 9:45 p.m. from nearby Liberty Mountain, thanks to a donation by Liberty Mountain Resort.
