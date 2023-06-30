fw

Fireworks are scheduled to light up the night sky July 4 at 9:20 p.m. at Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, and at 9:45 p.m. from atop Liberty Mountain, with viewing available at the Carroll Valley borough complex, 5685 Fairfield Road.

Celebrations including fireworks, live music, food trucks, and more are planned July 4 in Gettysburg and Carroll Valley.

A Gettysburg Fourth is to take place at the Gettysburg Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane.

 

