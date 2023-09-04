Firefighters’ water sources are dwindling as wildfire danger grows due to continuing drought, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs warned.
Firefighters’ water sources are dwindling as wildfire danger grows due to continuing drought, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs warned.
“It’s getting tense for rural departments” that rely on ponds and creeks in areas that lack hydrants, he said.
Some fill sites are already unusable as streams have slowed to a trickle, he said.
Residents should “use caution in any type of burning” and be certain not to leave any campfires or fire pits until they are thoroughly doused with water, he said.
Everyone should be “vigilant” with sparklers and fireworks, especially in regard to “where they land. If it’s a dry field, it’s going to set it on fire,” he said.
The situation can only worsen in coming days, since no rain is forecast before later in the week, Jacobs said.
Jacobs has been a state forest fire warden for more than 30 years and has undergone hundreds of hours of wildfire training.
Don’t burn wasps
Residents should also avoid setting fire to any ground wasp nests, even though yellowjackets seem more plentiful and aggressive than usual, Jacobs said.
“They get mean” during dry conditions, he said.
One man was injured locally when he tried to burn out a nest, Jacobs said.
On the other hand, local firefighters have responded to several stinging incidents recently, including one that left a person unconscious, he said. Even for people who are not allergic, multiple wasp stings can be “devastating,” Jacobs said.
Complicating the problem is that the wasps seem to have “built up a resistance” to consumer-grade insecticides, he said.
“You almost have to call an exterminator,” Jacobs said.
