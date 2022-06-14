The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) school board adopted policies during its recent meeting relating to employing a school police officer at the district.
At the meeting last week, board members approved a new school police officer policy, an updated school security personnel policy, and a revised policy that was previously retired on relations with law enforcement agencies.
Before voting, school board President Kenneth Hassinger clarified that the school board was adopting a policy and not hiring a school police officer.
According to the policy, some of the school police officer’s responsibilities will include delivering to the building principal or supervisors any student personally observed “engaging in criminal or law breaking behavior,” “complete a discipline report on incidents occurring in their presence,” and “conduct formal investigations with the assistance of the building principal/supervisors into incidents involving injury to students or staff, threats to the safety of the school environment, and the theft or damage of student, staff, or school property.”
The agenda also included the job description for the district’s school police officer as an information item.
GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin said the school board reviews the job description as an information item and does not vote on it.
Instead of the school resource officer (SRO) title, this position is listed as director of safety and security, school police officer and will report to the superintendent, according to the job description.
The school police officer “will patrol the school facilities and grounds to prevent disruptive or illegal actions, access to restricted areas, theft, or vandalism on an assigned or rotating shift and will work to promote a safe and healthy environment for students, staff and visitors,” according to the job description.
The district hopes to have a school police officer on board by the late summer or early fall, officials previously said.
In April, Perrin told the school board that it did not receive qualified responses to its recent request for proposals for a school resource officer. The arrangement for a resource officer between the school district and Cumberland Township ended in February.
The 2022-23 preliminary budget includes $100,000 to support the SRO program that was formerly contracted, according to Belinda Wallen, GASD business manager. As the budget moves toward final adoption, the district previously anticipated a $60,000 increase for operational costs of the program, Wallen said, noting the total cost of the school police program is estimated at $160,000 pending final adoption.
Gettysburg resident Jared Donmoyer spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting last week about the potential cost for school police “on the taxpayer’s dollar.”
Donmoyer said he knows there are school shootings nationwide and things could happen even in a small community like Gettysburg. He compared the size of Gettysburg to Chambersburg.
“We are not Chambersburg,” Donmoyer said. “We have probably half that population. They are probably three times bigger than us.”
Donmoyer also noted that two of GASD’s buildings – Franklin Township Elementary School and Gettysburg Area High School – are within the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg Barracks.
Hassinger said he is a former state police trooper and mentioned the potential issues with response time.
The allocation of manpower “is tenuous at best” for the Gettysburg Barracks when they have coverage areas spanning from New Oxford to Franklin Township, according to Hassinger, who noted that is what the safety committee has taken into account.
If the district is successful in attracting and hiring its own officer, the policy notes the Adams County Court of Common Pleas will need to certify the officer’s ability to enforce the law on district property.
The district hoped to hire a second officer before its previous officer was reassigned. That’s still the goal, Perrin previously said.
The first officer will be a program supervisor who hires and trains additional officers as the administration and board deem appropriate, Perrin said.
Additional officers will also need to be approved by the court, Perrin said.
Perrin said the director of safety and security position will not be posted until the 2022-23 school budget is approved.
The 2022-23 budget, with a proposed 1.9 percent tax increase, was not listed as an agenda item at the June 6 meeting.
The school board is in the process of finalizing a recommendation from administration and will vote at a meeting set for June 20, according to a statement read at the meeting. The school board is required to approve the budget before the state’s budget deadline of June 30, officials said.
In addition to waiting for more accurate revenue projections, GASD administration is working to reduce some other expenditures “in order to put several of the professional positions back in the budget; and to increase fiscal capacity for school police support for our district campuses as part of the final recommendation,” according to the statement.
In May, the school board put forward a 2022-23 preliminary budget with a projected 1.9 percent tax increase. The motion passed in a 5-1 vote with school board member AmyBeth Hodges as the lone “no” vote.
The increase works out to $54.92 per year for a property assessed at the district average of $260,296, according to Wallen.
The draft showed $67.8 million in revenues and $70.3 million in expenditures. There will be approximately $2.4 million taken from the unassigned fund account to help balance the budget shortfall, along with the tax increase, officials said.
