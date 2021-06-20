RESCUE — Emergency personnel use the Gettysburg Fire Department’s Truck One to lower a man from Devil’s Den Saturday after he fell on the rock formation in Gettysburg National Military Park and suffered an ankle injury.
A Lancaster-area man suffered an ankle injury Saturday when he fell about 20 feet while jumping from rock to rock at Devil’s Den in the Gettysburg National Military Park, Gettysburg Deputy Fire Chief Joe Temarantz said.
Emergency personnel scrambled up the rock formation and then used the extendible ladder of Gettysburg Fire’s Truck One to lower the 35-year-old man to the ground, Temarantz said.
