After supply chain delays, steel framing is in place for Gettysburg Tour Center’s new facility.
Steel arrived the Friday before Memorial Day, and assembly and welding were under way this week, owner Max Felty said Thursday.
The project remains on track to open for the tourist season next spring, he said.
Construction is on the same site as the business’s former longtime home at 778 Baltimore St., near the southern boundary of the Borough of Gettysburg.
Upcoming steps include work on parking lot lighting, finishing touches on the foundation, and pouring concrete for the second floor, Felty said.
Felty expressed appreciation for the patience of customers and neighbors amid parking lot constraints and relocation of retail and ticketing operations across the street from the construction site.
“It’s been a pretty good tourist season for us” thus far, despite disruptions, Felty said.
The previous building was demolished in March.
The site has been the departure location for battlefield bus tours since the business began in the 1950s. Operations moved into a manufactured cabin structure in the 1960s.
Despite additions over the years, “the lack of a foundation and various other needs” prompted the decision to build a replacement with “more square footage, greater use of space, energy efficiency and handicapped visitor accessibility,” according to a release.
A previous upgrade was planned in the early 2000s, but was put on hold due to construction of the Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor Center in 2008.
“The post-COVID rebound in visitation and plans by the borough to revitalize the Baltimore Street corridor “inspired me to do my part to make sure that the first thing visitors see as they enter the borough of Gettysburg is a welcoming, attractive building,” Felty said.
The general contractor is eciConstruction of Dillsburg.
