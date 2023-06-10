Steel in place at Gettysburg Tour Center
Steel framing is in place for the new Gettysburg Tour Center, 778 Baltimore St., which is on track to open next spring. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

After supply chain delays, steel framing is in place for Gettysburg Tour Center’s new facility.

Steel arrived the Friday before Memorial Day, and assembly and welding were under way this week, owner Max Felty said Thursday.

 

