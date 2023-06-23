Despite a moderate drizzle, canvas tents began dotting the fields along Black Horse Tavern Road Thursday as re-enactors set up camps before the “Acts of Valor” event kicks off Friday morning.
Some 3,500 re-enactors will be on hand, with 10,000 spectators anticipated, according to organizers.
The camps open to the public at 8 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and close at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The inaugural clash between Northern and Southern re-enactors is set for 5 p.m. Friday, with the recreation of The First Day.
Events continue Saturday when The Wheatfield will be re-enacted at 3 p.m., according to the group’s website.
Sunday, the final day, will feature two battles: East Cavalry Field at 11 a.m.; and Pickett’s Charge at 12 p.m.
This year’s re-enactment marks 160 years since northern and southern troops fought on these grounds.
All the re-enactors volunteer their time to create these events.
Tom Meyer, of Woodstock, Ill., and Ted Klos, of St. Louis, Mo., will portray Union soldiers during the re-enactment. Meyer has been participating since the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in 2013, while Klos has been active in the hobby for 25 years.
It’s through re-enactments the duo has met so many of their friends, and it’s the reason it keeps them coming back each year.
“We tend to do this year after year, and with the same groups of people,” said Meyer.
Klos said the folks he’s met have become “lifelong friends.”
Confederate re-enactors echoed similar sentiments.
Harold Brown, of Huntington, Pa., who is portraying a sergeant major this weekend, not only enjoys being with friends, but for him re-enacting is a bit of family history.
“I’m kind of reliving my great-great-grandfather’s” life, he said.
Brown learned his ancestor died fighting for the Confederacy.
In addition to the battle re-enactments, the event will host a number of book signings.
