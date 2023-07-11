After a masked burglar attacked them with a hammer, an elderly Adams County couple “have been released from the hospital in stable condition” and are “expected to recover,” according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer.

About 5:30 a.m. on June 30 in the 100 block of Kinneman Road, Berwick Township, a man “entered the residence, assaulted both elderly homeowners with a hammer and stole cash. The suspect then fled the scene,” according to a post on the Adams County PA Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

 

