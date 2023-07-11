After a masked burglar attacked them with a hammer, an elderly Adams County couple “have been released from the hospital in stable condition” and are “expected to recover,” according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer.
About 5:30 a.m. on June 30 in the 100 block of Kinneman Road, Berwick Township, a man “entered the residence, assaulted both elderly homeowners with a hammer and stole cash. The suspect then fled the scene,” according to a post on the Adams County PA Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
“Prior to fleeing, the suspect removed jewelry, cash, and prescription pills. A description of the suspect could not clearly be stated by the victims as the assailant wore a covering over his face. The victims did state the assailant was male however,” according to Frazer.
PSP at Gettysburg are seeking information from the public about the attack. Trooper Matthew Hochberg of PSP Gettysburg can be reached at 717-334-8111. Tips can also be directed to the Adams County Crime Stoppers hotline at 717-334-8057. The organization is offering a reward.
PSP has not released additional information about the case, which the Facebook post described as “a burglary/robbery/aggravated assault incident.”
