band

For the first time in 84 years, on Saturday, Nov. 19, a military mounted brass band will take to the streets of Gettysburg in the annual Remembrance Day Parade. When the 2nd Cavalry Brigade Band steps off, it will be the first time since 1938 a mounted band has played in the parade. (Submitted Photo)

For the first time in 84 years, on Saturday, Nov. 19, a military mounted brass band will take to the streets of Gettysburg in the annual Remembrance Day Parade.

When the 2nd Cavalry Brigade Band steps off it will mark the first time since 1938 that a mounted brass band has participated in the annual parade. The mounted U.S. Army band was the last to hold that distinction in the 75th anniversary year of the battle and Gettysburg Address.

