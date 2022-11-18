For the first time in 84 years, on Saturday, Nov. 19, a military mounted brass band will take to the streets of Gettysburg in the annual Remembrance Day Parade.
When the 2nd Cavalry Brigade Band steps off it will mark the first time since 1938 that a mounted brass band has participated in the annual parade. The mounted U.S. Army band was the last to hold that distinction in the 75th anniversary year of the battle and Gettysburg Address.
“Mounted brass bands were a rich part of the United States Military history and would often accompany cavalry units in the field. This tradition began before the American Civil War and did not end until just before World War II,” according to a release from the 2nd Cavalry Brigade Band.
The band is resurrecting this bygone tradition.
“I have been a Civil War musician for decades. I love the history and tradition of military music and I had always wanted to recreate a proper military mounted band since there has not been one in the United States for 80 years,” said William Gay, founder and principal musician.
The cavalry band was a longtime dream for Gay. He had played in several infantry bands over the years and also being a horseman, he was finally able to combine his two passions.
The band started simply enough with six mounted buglers at the end of 2016, Gay said. The full mounted brass band debuted Memorial Day Weekend May 2019, with its first performance at Greenfield Village at the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan, he said.
“Although there were many mounted military bands here in the United States, they were all disbanded by the 1930s. We believe that bringing back the tradition of mounted bands is important, both for historic value and for the entertainment it provides,” Gay said.
There are about 15 musicians who play with the band, but they can only mount 10 at a time because of the limited number of white horses trained and available, he said.
“Six of the horses are owned by one member, a couple of other members own their own horses and the rest are borrowed by friends to make up the 10 we usually perform with,” Gay said.
All of the horses are white and medium build as per the regulations of the time, with the exception being the bass drum horse which is draft sized, he said.
“It has been an ongoing challenge to find and train that many white horses,” said Gay.
Also of note, other than Gay, none of the players were horsemen when the band began.
Add to that the complications of playing while controlling a 1000-pound animal and it is amazing how accomplished everyone has become in a very short period of time, said Gay.
The instrumentation includes a full set of mid-19th century bass horns as well as percussion including snare drum, bass drum and cymbals, he said.
“Several bandsmen have taken their skills to the next level and have taken the field with the cavalry to fight as troopers at re-enactments,” he said.
The horses are equipped with 1858 McClellan military saddles and tack as was used during the Civil War.
The musicians are dressed in handmade Civil War Federal cavalry musician uniforms created to exacting specifications from the period based on in-depth research, he said.
At re-enactments the band camps in Civil War fashion with the horse on picket lines. For other types of events, the band members stay in commercial lodging, and the horses have stalls to ensure their care and comfort.
The band is occasionally offered a stipend to play at an event.
“We often receive a stipend for our performances. That money goes to horse hauling expenses, acquiring original Civil War era instruments, reproduction civil war era horse tack and reproduction uniforms,” Gay said.
Since its creation, the band has performed across the Midwest in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and West Virginia at horse shows, parades, military ceremonies, living history demonstrations and Civil War re-enactments. Most recently it was the opening act of the famous Fantasia show at the 2022 Equine Affaire in Columbus, Ohio.
“We are traveling to Gettysburg to add something to the parade that hasn’t been seen before. At least not since the 1930s. We enjoy participating in this parade on a regular basis. We have marched as infantry as well as the Mounted Buglers. This will be the first time for the full band,” Gay said.
