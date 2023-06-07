Retirements

Gettysburg Area School District administrators and school board members recognized staff retirements Monday night, including Jody Shealer, business office secretary; Carol Eyler, assistant business office secretary; Tamela McConaghy, human resources coordinator; Vicki Measic, third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary; and Clyde McClain, grounds worker at Lincoln Elementary. (Submitted Photo)

The Gettysburg Area School District Board adopted the 2023-24 budget without a tax increase Monday.

The budget showed $73 million in revenues and $73.6 million in expenses. Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Business Manager Belinda Wallen said $4 million from committed, assigned, and unassigned fund accounts were used to balance the budget.

