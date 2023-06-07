The Gettysburg Area School District Board adopted the 2023-24 budget without a tax increase Monday.
The budget showed $73 million in revenues and $73.6 million in expenses. Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Business Manager Belinda Wallen said $4 million from committed, assigned, and unassigned fund accounts were used to balance the budget.
GASD revenues included $47.4 million in local sources, $21.1 million in state sources, and $979,000 in federal sources, Wallen said.
Even though Wallen previously indicated the zero percent tax increase would not affect programs, she did note it will impact how the district funds facilities and capital projects going forward.
However, Wallen said a local real estate assessment update will bring an additional $234,180 to the district.
“Over the past history, we typically would fund about $1 million to the capital plan,” Wallen said.
Going through the budgeting process, Wallen said the capital plan funding amount was reduced twice from $950,000 to $402,386.
The additional funding from the real estate change will bring the total for next year’s funding to the capital projects’ five-year plan to $623,311, Wallen said.
In expenses, the budget listed $25.8 million in salaries and wages and $18.9 million in employee benefits, according to Wallen.
Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) is taking on the cost of its staff, which transferred 11 employees to the entity from the district, Wallen said. Salary increases for staff, including raising the entry wage from $12.65 to $13.75 for classified employees, were able to be absorbed because of ACTI, officials previously said.
“The largest area our budget was hit was healthcare benefits with a 12% increase,” Wallen said.
At past meetings, Wallen touched on the $1.1 million increase for medical insurance and the health savings account as well as a $658,000 hike in transportation costs.
The budget also includes 50 percent of the new governor’s proposal, according to Wallen, who noted the state budget is not likely to pass by its June 30 deadline. Wallen said the district will know the number for basic education funding when the state passes its budget.
During the meeting, GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin and GASD Assistant Superintendent Jeffrey Matzner recognized the retirements of 14 staff members with a combined total of 226 years of service to the district.
The retiring staff members are: Eric Allinger, seventh-grade social studies teacher with 25 years; Jamie Buxton, library secretary at the high school with 10 years; Carol Eyler, assistant business office secretary, 18 years; Cheryl Guy, librarian at the middle school, 22 years; James Hoffman, assistant director of facilities, 25 years; Stephanie Kann, paraprofessional at the high school, 27 years; Pamela Kowalski, learning support professional at the high school, three years; Christine Lay, assistant superintendent, 11 years; Clyde McClain, grounds worker at Lincoln Elementary, 25 years; Tamela McConaghy, human resources coordinator, 21.5 years; Vicki Measic, third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary, 16 years; David Reecher, custodian at the high school, two years; Lisa Reinoehl, custodian at Lincoln Elementary, 15 years; and Jody Shealer, business office secretary, 5.5 years.
School board members Ryan Morris, Al Moyer, and Timon Linn were absent from the meeting Monday.
The school board will next Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at the administration building, school officials said.
