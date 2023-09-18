Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) may soon update an existing policy to clarify adult restroom use.
Policy 824, “Maintaining Professional Adult/Student Boundaries” was not listed on the policy committee agenda last week, but school board Vice President Mike Dickerson noted some proposed changes. Dickerson is also policy committee chair.
GASD does not currently have a policy regarding district employees using student restrooms and locker rooms, GASD Communications Coordinator Becci Leathery said after initially ignoring requests.
Such a policy came into question after Gettysburg Area High School girls’ tennis head coach Sasha Yates allegedly changed in the girls’ locker room last September and used a female student restroom in April. Yates said she identifies as a transwoman.
Last week, school Solicitor Leigh Dalton indicated all district employees, volunteers, student teachers, and independent contractors would be responsible for reviewing the policy and knowing the requirements.
One of the other “proposed clarifications” includes having students and adults use their own respective facilities, Dalton said. Facilities would include multi-use restrooms and locker rooms, officials said.
“Those are the types of changes to have some clear expectations,” Dalton said.
In responding to committee member Shawn Godack’s comment about policy 824 not being reviewed with current and new staff, Dickerson said, “you made a great point.”
“I don’t believe it is currently being done,” Dickerson said. “It is not fair to expect something out of someone if those policies are not being reviewed.”
Following the alleged incidents with Yates, Dickerson previously said the administration did not bring forward any recommendations for the policy committee.
Dickerson said policies are brought to the committee in a number of ways, from administration, Pennsylvania School Boards Association, and the school solicitor. The district works to update policies if there are changes to any laws or the school code, he said.
Leathery previously said district employees “have separate facilities from students.”
“The expectation is that staff use their own facilities except to check in or monitor,” Leathery said.
GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin asked if the 824 policy revisions will be shared at the policy committee meeting in October.
Dalton said she will put together a draft.
The current policy pertaining to “district employees, volunteers, student teachers, and independent contractors, and their employees who interact with students or are present on school grounds” have the expectation “to maintain professional, moral and ethical relationships with district students that are conducive to an effective, safe learning environment.”
The policy notes the district superintendent or designee is responsible for annually informing “students, parents/guardians, and all adults regarding the contents of this board policy through employee and student handbooks, posting on the district website, and by other appropriate methods.”
Under the current training section, the policy indicates “the district shall provide training with respect to the provisions of this policy to current and new district employees, volunteers and student teachers subject to this policy.”
The policy gives examples of areas where adults should have established boundaries with students, noting prohibited conduct such as romantic or sexual relationships, certain social interactions, and specified electronic communications.
An example listed in the policy shows “adults shall not follow or accept requests for current students to be friends or connections on personal social networking sites and shall not create any networking site for communication with students other than those provided by the district for this purpose, without the prior written approval of the building principal.”
Earlier this month, the school board approved renewing Yates’ contract as the high school girls’ tennis coach in a 6-2 vote. School board members Michelle Smyers and Ryan Morris were in opposition.
