The Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) Monday hiked taxes 5.2 percent when passing the $75 million 2023-24 budget.
The $75,377,800 balanced budget is a 4.4% increase over last year’s budget, according to Lori Duncan, CVD business manager.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) Monday hiked taxes 5.2 percent when passing the $75 million 2023-24 budget.
The $75,377,800 balanced budget is a 4.4% increase over last year’s budget, according to Lori Duncan, CVD business manager.
The increase did not reach the 5.5 percent tax index set by the state, said Duncan. The school tax was set at 15.6891 mills, an increase of .8167 mills over last year.
Sherry Perry, superintendent of Conewago Valley School District, said that the average home valued at $100,000 would see taxes increase $81.67 annually or $6.81 monthly, while a home worth $200,000 would see taxes increase $164.34 annually or $13.61 monthly.
According to Perry, each homeowner and farmstead owner will receive a credit of $152.93. Homes and farmsteads valued at $100,000 with the credit will see no tax increase, while homes and farmsteads valued at $200,000 will pay $10.41 annually or $.87 monthly.
Perry said by having the tax increase the district will be able to pay their bills, fund the construction of new buildings and help solve issues regarding staff shortages.
“We’re a little bit behind the eight-ball as far as staffing and facilities,” Perry said. “We’re trying to rectify that. We’re a growing community, which requires us to add additional staff in a slow fashion so it doesn’t chalk our community.”
There were no cuts to help maintain the budget, said Perry.
“There have been reallocations to create organizational efficiencies and gain the greatest return of investment,” Perry said. “No positions have been cut as we are severely understaffed. It is important to know that the district has operated for decades as a lowest possible cost, high value organization.”
Perry said there were contractual obligations to raise the salaries of teachers, support and administration staff, with the salaries jumping from $29,116,452 in the currecnt budget to $30,515,234 in the 2023-24 budget.
In other business, Charles Trovato, who was recently hired as director of curriculum, was awarded a Conewago Valley School District Shield Crest Pin.
Trovato said he was honored to be recognized, and excited to begin work with the district.
“It seems like a very passionate school district and a great administrative team,” Trovato said. “I’m looking forward to working with the teachers, staff, students and community.”
Readers may contact Ethan Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.