The Gettysburg Borough Council is “very likely” to seek new bids for a trash and recycling contract, Gettysburg Borough Council President Wesley Heyser said Monday.
Heyser commented after the council’s regular meeting during which Waste Management representatives defended the company against the borough’s allegation it is in breach of contract.
A re-bid is “very likely at this point unless there’s a radical change in their performance,” Heyser said.
Action could take place as early as a special meeting already planned later this month, but is more probable during some subsequent regular meeting, he said. The Aug. 22 public hearing and special meeting, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the borough hall, was scheduled in connection with proposed changes regulating short-term lodging businesses.
During Monday’s meeting, Heyser said he would rather not seek new bids because they could lead to confusion among customers, but “we’re going to move on” unless there is “corrective action.”
“Significant service delivery failures” allegedly occurred after the borough awarded a three-year contract to Waste Management in February, according to the “notice of contract breach” the borough sent to the company July 28.
The contract, which took effect April 1, includes waste hauling and recycling services for residents throughout the borough as well as for the borough government. The council awarded the contract after determining Waste Management offered the “lowest responsive and responsible bid,” which by state law must be accepted, according to the notice.
Under the contract, the base rate for residents rose from the previous $18.19 per month to $22.55 per month, according to Borough Manager Charles Gable. Former provider Waste Connections’ bid was $24.15, according to Gable.
Two Waste Management representatives attended Monday’s meeting and presented rebuttals to the borough’s allegations, generally echoing points raised by Jeffrey Viola, Waste Management’s assistant general counsel for the eastern U.S., in an Aug. 2 written reply to the borough’s notice.
The notice alleged “failure to supply receptacles in a complete or timely manner.”
Waste Management Area Public Sector Sales Manager Michelle Deverin said the contract set “no specific time-frame,” but claimed most requests by customers were fulfilled within seven days.
The notice alleged “poor and incomplete communication,” but Deverin said the company mailed a boroughwide “welcome letter” and a follow-up letter. “Several hundred” of each were returned due to address problems, but Waste Management used a customer list provided by Waste Connections, and “we can only work with the information that was given,” she said.
“We have had some customer service failures,” Deverin said, but many people who called Waste Management did not have an account due to problems with the customer list, Deverin said. Waste Management acted to improve the situation by buying an address list from a third party, she said.
Some incorrect invoices were sent, Deverin said, but she again pointed to “the lack of a good, scrubbed list” of customers and addresses.
“We acknowledge there have been some missed pickups” as claimed by the notice, Deverin said, but she cited persistent driver shortages resulting from the continuing coronavirus pandemic, including quarantines of affected drivers, as well as issues stemming from the customer list.
Containers were “overflowing” at times on Lincoln Square, council member Chad-Alan Carr charged.
Heyser presented photographs he claimed showed various street receptacles were not emptied daily as required. The borough’s tourism economy depends in part on the environment “looking appropriate,” he said.
The information concerning pickups was “an educational piece for us,” Waste Management Director of Collection Operations Jeffrey Latane said. Employees will be told to empty street cans daily even if they contain little trash, he said.
Deverin acknowledged some pickups occurred before 7 a.m., in contradiction to the borough’s noise ordinance, but said employees were told to start early because of extreme heat. Waste Management should have notified the borough or made a request in advance, she said.
New on-street “Big Belly” trash and recycling compactors were not yet in place as contractually required due to “supply chain” issues, though Waste Management provided used units as a stopgap, Deverin said.
Residents are still paying full bills despite incomplete contractual compliance, Heyser said.
Complaints are down, Deverin said. Waste Management customer service personnel received only one complaint in June and one in July, she claimed.
Heyser speculated that customers have given up after repeated, time-consuming phone calls to Waste Management.
“In frustration,” residents have complained to borough officials instead, council member Judith Butterfield said.
“We represent our neighbors,” who are “frustrated” and “not happy,” council member Chris Berger said.
“We have been in constant communication with you about problems,” council member Matt Moon said. He claimed Waste Management customer service personnel “yelled at” some of his constituents who said correctly that glass recycling is included in the contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.