In search of financial support for this year’s Gettysburg Halloween Parade, members of the Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg (BIG) organization planned to visit businesses today, May 11.
“We’re going to try to hit every business in Gettysburg,” BIG Chair Heather Laughman said.
The group is calling Wednesday’s quest for parade funding “Sponsorship Blitz Day.”
The parade is set for Tuesday, Oct. 25, stepping off about 7:15 p.m., with a rain date of Oct. 27, according to a release from the group.
Information about how to become a sponsor, vendor, volunteer, or parade participant is on the Gettysburg Halloween Parade Facebook page or at www.gettysburghalloweenparade.com. Information is also available at businesswomeninfluencinggburg@gmail.com or by calling 717-850-0460, which is Laughman’s business, HD Entertainment.
BIG took over sponsorship of the parade last year.
“We don’t want to let a tradition go by the wayside, especially in such a historic town,” Laughman said.
The parade has “always been a big celebration” for the community and also brings business downtown, she said.
“We are excited to announce that our 2022 Gettysburg Halloween Parade Great Pumpkin Sponsor will be The Gettysburg Trading Post. Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg is currently looking for supporting sponsors,” the release reads.
Anyone interested in helping to defray parade expenses can make out a check to Kim Flickinger with Gettysburg Halloween Parade on the memo line. Flickinger is a manager at Members 1st Federal Credit Union and treasurer of BIG, which is in the process of formally becoming a nonprofit entity, Laughman said.
Expenses include a fee charged by the borough to offset security measures including police presence and placement of barriers at intersections. Borough Manager Charles Gable has been helpful, Laughman said.
Local food trucks are invited to apply to be a vendor at this year’s parade. They will need to be sure to apply for permitting through the borough, if they don’t already have it.
Spaces are limited. Vendors who fill out an interest form will receive a confirmation by Sept. 20 on their acceptance to the event.
Participant entries are due by Oct. 11.
“There will be cash prizes in a number of categories including but not limited to: bands, floats, marching/walking groups, dance/performing groups, individual costumes, and vintage cars,” the release reads.
After lining up beginning about 5 p.m. at Gettysburg Middle and Lincoln Elementary schools, the parade is to step off about 7:15 p.m., travel north on Lefever and Liberty streets to York Street, west to Lincoln Square, and south on Baltimore Street back to Lefever, according to the group’s information.
Prior to the parade, a dance party is planned on the square at 5:30 p.m., followed by a costume contest at 6 p.m.
“For additional updates, stay tuned to the Gettysburg Halloween Parade Facebook page,” the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.