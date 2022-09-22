The former Boyds Bear site in southern Adams County may soon resume life in a new iteration.
A restaurant may open by spring or summer next year at the facility, owner Brian Smith said.
If all goes well and the restaurant becomes a reality, it would be only the first step in a multi-year process, he said.
An approximately 130,000-square-foot, barn-shaped structure is the centerpiece of some 130 acres, Smith said. The site straddles Cumberland and Freedom townships at 75 Cunningham Road, outside Gettysburg.
For eight years, the five-story Boyds Bears Country facility housed a collectible teddy bear retail outlet and restaurant. The business closed at the beginning of 2011.
Since then, like many local people, Smith said his family has speculated about what might become of the facility.
“For years, we’ve been having that funny, joking conversation,” he said.
But, about a year and a half ago, Smith said he began thinking he should consider the matter seriously.
The property was sold for $2.1 million on Aug. 17, according to Adams County records. The property changed hands from Gettysburg Boyds Partners, a limited partnership created in February 2013, to B.R. Smith Properties, a limited liability company created last summer.
“I fell in love with the property and saw a lot of different potential, and purchased it before having concrete plans for it,” said Smith. He grew up less than a mile from the site, as one of Ron and Deanna Smith’s seven children, he said.
A variety of projects will be necessary, given the scale of the property, for which a new name has not yet been chosen, Smith said.
“We’re still fleshing out what can be done” at the site, but the goal is “family-friendly hospitality and fun,” he said.
“There’s a lack of things to do for families in Gettysburg, both local people and people coming in from out of town,” Smith said.
The existing restaurant space on the building’s ground level is sufficiently spacious to seat hundreds of customers, and would likely retain the old-style rural “Pennsylvania bank barn” ambience formerly created by Boyds Bears, he said.
Other potential concepts include creating a venue for events ranging from weddings to corporate functions, both indoors and outdoors, Smith said. A number of people have suggested the possibility of a campground in addition to other concepts, he said.
With pavilions and plentiful parking already in place, the facility was designed to handle significant crowds, Smith said. He estimated the site includes more than 650 car parking spaces and more than 60 slots for buses or recreational vehicles.
Though the site has been unused for years, Smith said it was “built very well” and is “in great shape.”
Indoors, the facility needed only cleaning and limited maintenance, he said.
Outdoors was more of a challenge. Clearing brush and the like required “a lot of elbow grease,” Smith said. Some of the land has been leased to farmers, he said. Smith hopes to restore the site’s original farmhouse and barn, which are still in place, he said.
“I, like everyone else, loved this facility and was sad to see it not being used. I’m really excited to take on the task of redeveloping it into something the community can use again,” Smith said.
“There are huge potentials for the community economically,” ranging from jobs to development of other businesses nearby, he said.
The project is very much a family affair, said Smith, who still resides in the area with his wife Rachel and children Henry, Evelyn, and Jesse.
Smith said he and his father have been involved in minor development of residential properties and have some commercial rental property in the area, but those endeavors are separate from the Boyds Bears project.
Boyds Bears reportedly employed about 60 people when it closed in 2011. A year later, county records valued the site at $9.42 million. The site went to sheriff’s sale in 2012 after a foreclosure judgement totaling $17,148,389.11. The mortgage holder at the time, D.E. Shaw Laminar Portfolios of New York City, became the owner after offering the lone bid of $1,400.33 to pay the county’s costs of the sale.
