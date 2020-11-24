Adams County government is taking steps to limit COVID-19 exposure as cases continue to climb.
Magisterial District Justice Mark Beauchat’s office at the Adams County Human Services Building on Boyd’s School Road in Cumberland Township is closed for at least two weeks, according to an order of the court. Court administration will reschedule or reassign proceedings originally set for that time period, according to an email from County Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel.
