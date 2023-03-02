Saying the current countywide organization is too broadly focused, a Berwick Township supervisor proposed the creation of Eastern Adams Regional Council of Governments at the Conewago Valley School District’s (CVSD) recent community forum.
Pete Socks, Berwick Township supervisor chair, expressed an interest in creating a regional council of governments that he would be willing to organize and help run.
The council would include representation from the CVSD school board, each municipality in the school district, Eastern Adams Regional Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and fire companies that serve the area, he said.
“The Adams County Council of Governments has its place, but it is too broad to tackle issues specific to this area of the county,” Socks said.
Creating this entity would open up dialogue among stakeholders, “so that smart decisions can be made on what we are discussing today and anything else that arises in the future,” Socks said, referencing CVSD’s future expansion options presented at the community forum Monday.
Matt Muller, director of safety and communications, said Wednesday Sharon Perry, superintendent of schools, would meet in person with the supervisor to discuss the formation of a new council of governments.
Muller said CVSD is already included and active in the Adams County Council of Governments, so he is not sure “the scope and/or the mission of the new recommendation to form another, other than what was shared Monday.”
“CVSD would even offer to host the meeting with the supervisor and other originators if this is formed,” Muller said.
Charlotte Shaffer, Conewago Township supervisor chair, said she accepted the invitation for the creation of a community or regional board and would take it back to her board of supervisors.
During the forum, Socks alleged the district did not reach out to municipalities to get the actual numbers for proposed developments.
“You don’t have to answer that because I’ll answer it for you and for those in attendance tonight – you did not,” Socks said. “And if you say you engaged the county, that was the wrong level to go to. In this commonwealth, the townships and boroughs control what happens within our borders, not the county.”
Socks said one of the proposed developments in his township is slated to be a 55-year-old-and-older community. Socks visited another development across Hanover Toyota and spoke with residents there, learning 50 to 60 percent are coming to the area to retire and will not be adding children to the school system.
“Were any of you aware of these two developments? Of course not, because you didn’t engage with the municipalities,” Socks said. “I would suggest you take that step before making any decisions on which choice you make.”
CVSD Business Manager Lori Duncan said she has set up a document shared with planning commission members that they can update on a regular basis on any new developments occurring in their respective municipalities.
Shaffer also alleged the presentation was “very inflated,” noting development proposals in Conewago Township.
Conewago Township Elementary has been part of the township’s aging community, Shaffer said.
“It has been part of our community down in Conewago Township for longer than I have been alive,” Shaffer said. “To take that away would be taking away part of what makes Conewago Township our community.”
Donna Vacek, an auditor in Hamilton Township, spoke during the forum about the number of homeschooled students and how it has been increasing.
Vacek said the National Home Education Research Institute recorded 25,000 homeschooled students in Pennsylvania alone.
Vacek said the numbers of homeschooled students have doubled in CVSD for ages 5-11 from 2014 to 2020.
“That is here at home,” said Vacek, who noted ages 12-14 from 2014 to 2020 increased by 64 students.
Vacek’s daughter homeschools her child and has no intention of putting them in the school district, Vacek said.
“I think those numbers have to be considered here,” Vacek said. “It’s increasing very much within the community.”
