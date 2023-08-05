A new bar and restaurant’s name honors the site’s history.
The Sign of the Buck, which opened July 28 in downtown Gettysburg, bears the same name the location first bore in 1804, when it opened as a tavern and boarding house, according to co-owners Leslie Magraw and Andrew Johnson.
The new 100-seat brasserie at 29 Chambersburg St., has incorporated the town’s history in other ways.
“Local history is front and center in all that we do,” Magraw said. “Many of our craft cocktails, both spirit-based and non-alcoholic, are named after businesses that are a part of Gettysburg’s history, including The Lamp Post, The Arrow Horse, The Blue Parrot, and The Swifty Palmer.”
The couple, who also own the historic Union Hotel, developed the bar and restaurant on the first floor to create a gathering place for neighbors and strangers to “become fast friends,” Magraw said.
Since opening, the best part for Magraw has been “bringing people together.”
“We wanted it to be a place where you’d be just as comfortable sidling up to the bar for a few drinks as you would dining out with your loved ones for a special occasion,” Magraw said. “Though you can expect five-star food, we want to engender a casual vibe; there are no linen tablecloths or maître ds.”
The Sign of the Buck strives “to be as fresh and local as possible,” Magraw said, noting their “greens, vegetables, mushrooms, and eggs come from Adams County Farmers Market vendors such as Weaving Roots Farm, Mud College Farm, Twin Springs Farm, Weikert’s Egg Farm, and Charming Meadow Mushrooms.”
Additionally, they source their beef from Beaver Creek Farms in East Berlin, their pork from the Farmstead Butcher, and their signature venison from Shaffer’s Venison Farm in Herndon, Pa., according to Magraw.
The business also has local partnerships with Bantam Coffee Roasters, Loca Flora, and Liquid Art Brewing Company, with which they created an exclusive 11-Point Pilsner, according to Magraw.
The Sign of the Buck team is led by Brent Golding, executive chef, and Ilsa Chesnick, general manager, bringing extensive experience from the hospitality industry in the Gettysburg area and beyond, according to Magraw.
The business launched happy hour this past week, which runs Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with 20% off tavern fare and $2 off all signature cocktails, draft beers, and wine by the glass, said Magraw.
The Sign of the Buck is open for dinner seven days a week with hours from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Magraw said they hope to introduce outdoor seating and brunch service in the fall.
“The coolest thing with being in construction is seeing how big the space is and what we created in this space,” said Johnson.
Since the building is from the 1800s, Johnson said there were “a lot of hurdles we overcame,” but they stuck with “the older philosophy with construction.”
“This is very much design build at its finest,” Johnson said.
Magraw said the work behind the scenes to create Sign of the Buck took about two years to complete from its inception and “wouldn’t have been possible without our wonderful crew, superb architectural support, and scores of skilled craftspeople.”
“We really made a great team and hope to collaborate again in the future,” Magraw said.
The restaurant takes reservations through Resy, and the menu can be viewed on signofthebuck.com or the business’s Facebook page.
