A barn full of haybales burned Friday in Reading Township, sending up a column of pale smoke that was visible for many miles.
Numerous fire companies were dispatched at 5:09 p.m. to 636 Round Hill Road.
No injuries were reported, United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine said at the scene a short distance east of Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94).
People working at the farm reported the blaze inside a metal-frame building with metal roof and sides, Rabine said.
Bales were stacked to the ceiling in the approximately 300-by-75-foot building, which was “fully involved” in flames when firefighters arrived, Rabine said.
An excavation machine was called to the scene to help move the bales outside the building, where they could be disassembled and fully extinguished, he said.
“Till they’re pulled apart, we can’t get them out,” Rabine said.
The task would be “time-consuming,” he said.
Rabine expected work to continue at the Lemmon Farm for perhaps three or four hours, he said about 6:15 p.m. as the building’s roof and sides began to buckle from the heat.
About 10 fire engines and 10 tanker trucks were present at that point, Rabine said. Water from a hydrant in Hampton was being trucked to the scene, he said.
About 60 firefighters were on the scene, Rabine estimated.
Investigation into the fire’s cause had not yet begun early Friday evening.
Agencies dispatched, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services, included the Northeast Adams, United Hook and Ladder, Irishtown, Heidlersburg, Bendersville, York Springs, Biglerville, Hanover Area, Dover Township, Northern York, Wellsville, and Union fire companies, and Community Life Team Emergency Medical Services.
