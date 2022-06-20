Superintendent Thomas Haupt provided a broad overview of districtwide plans for the Fairfield Area School District (FASD) during its board’s Monday meeting.
Acknowledging district challenges including recent turnover rates, Haupt offer a “very broad-brush overview” to get the ball rolling for the next several years of district development.
Establishing even just one set of plans requires a lot of work, Haupt said, “and we are going to set out to develop multiple sets of plans, because we have to, because they don’t exist.”
First and foremost, the district will outline a Portrait of a Graduate, a comprehensive plan detailing how to prepare students for the 21st century world.
Acknowledging the rapidly world, the district’s central focus needs to align with opportunities for students and plan for a future “in which our kids are going to live ... not necessarily the way we were taught,” he said.
Opportunities must continually be provided to develop the skills youth will be required to demonstrate.
The essential aspect of the Portrait of a Graduate “establishes what we must teach,” including often overlooked softer skills such as empathy and adaptability, Haupt said.
A key component of this portrait will also focus on the four Cs, communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity.
The district does not currently have a K-12 curriculum plan in place.
Haupt noted one particular aspect of improvement the district needs is the professional development of teachers.
“I really expect our teachers to be excellent facilitators of learning,” and consistently designing lessons targeting the four Cs, he said.
The district will also need facilities that support these programs, including roof work and better wireless internet access throughout the district.
The district has good partnerships with local businesses but enhancing those networks will be essential as they are who will ultimately hire some students, Haupt said.
FASD’s mission of “Students first” needs to be a forefront mindset because the simple words can be extremely powerful if embraced by the entire district, he said.
The two-word mission was what attracted Haupt to Fairfield in the first place.
“If we truly implement it, we will do great things for the kids in our district,” he said.
Work must be done as an entire district community to figure out what puzzle pieces fit to provide the best possible district, of which everyone can be proud, said Haupt.
The district will seek communitywide input, which will include administration, teachers, school board and students.
Acknowledging first steps are always the hardest, “We didn’t get here in a day, we’re not getting out of here in a day,” he said.
Haupt encouraged questions from the board, with the caveat planning is still in the infancy stages.
Administration will roll up their collective sleeves in July, determining which projects to prioritize, which will then be shared with the school board, he said.
Understanding the district has some difficult conversations coming up, “We’ve got good work to do, and I think we’re somewhat excited to do the work,” Haupt said.
More information about the superintendent’s state of the district address can be found at the FASD website at fairfieldpaschools.org.
The school board will next meet June 27 at 7 p.m. The board is also set to approve the 2022-2023 final budget then.
