hist

Shown are 12 of the nearly 500 Adams County men who died while serving their country, from the Revolutionary War to the War in Afghanistan. (Photo Courtesy Adams County Historical Society)

The Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) will host a Memorial Day Name Reading event in remembrance of the courageous men from Adams County who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving this country.

From the Revolutionary War to the War in Afghanistan, nearly 500 local men laid down their lives in service of their nation, according to an ACHS release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.