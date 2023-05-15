The Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) will host a Memorial Day Name Reading event in remembrance of the courageous men from Adams County who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving this country.
From the Revolutionary War to the War in Afghanistan, nearly 500 local men laid down their lives in service of their nation, according to an ACHS release.
“During this poignant and free public program, ACHS will read aloud the names of each of these brave men with the goal of commemorating their selflessness and ensuring that their sacrifices are never forgotten. Attendees will have the opportunity to reflect on the immense contributions of our local fallen heroes,” the release reads.
Additionally, as a gesture of appreciation, all veterans who visit on Memorial Day will receive complimentary admission to the new museum, Gettysburg Beyond the Battle.
The name reading is planned for Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 11 a.m., at the Adams County Historical Society/Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum, 625 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg.
Located in historic Gettysburg, the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) preserves over three centuries of remarkable history. With over one million historic items in its care, ACHS inspires people of all ages to discover the fascinating story of one of America’s most famous communities.
