Following an exchange in letters between the Littlestown Education Association co-presidents, the school board solicitor P. Daniel Altland, Janell Ressler, a parent with three children in the school district and her attorney, the Littlestown Area School Board will be reviewing its public comment policy.
The policy review stems from comments from Janell who has been addressing the board over the past several months regarding books in the school libraries she believes are obscene, pornographic, promote rape and drug use, and are critical of law enforcement.
Prior to opening the public comment portion of the monthly board work session on Monday, Altland announced the board would not enforce a recently updated part of the policy that forbids public speakers from addressing or questioning board members individually and forbids public speakers from questioning or criticizing staff members by name or position.
In a letter dated Feb. 15, solicitor Altland, at the request of the school board, sent Reseller a letter stating the new board policy. Altland also raised a defamation of character issue towards Ressler in the letter.
The change in school board policy was put forth by the board following a complaint from Dan Lawrence and Michael Tippy, co-presidents of the Littlestown Education Association. Lawrence and Tippy in the letter contend the Littlestown Education Association cannot allow bargaining unit members to be identified and their reputations tarnished publicly during school board meetings.
Ressler’s attorney, Marc Scaringi of Scaringi Law, replied to Altland’s letter defending Ressler’s First Amendment rights during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“It is my client’s position that she has a First Amendment right to address or question board members individually and to criticize specific staff members identified by name or position,” Scaringi wrote in a letter addressed to board solicitor Altland.
Melisa Melewsky, Media Law Counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, agreed that in her opinion the policy changes made by the board violate Ressler’s First Amendment rights and also are in clear violation of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Law.
“The public comment policy changes enacted by the board are inconsistent with the Sunshine Act and also likely run afoul of the First Amendment. First, government actors like a school district cannot limit the right to speak in a public forum based on the content of that speech. Here, the district’s position is likely constitutionally infirm as it limits the content of speech and prohibits speech about induvial elected and public officials,” stated Melewsky.
Ressler was the first to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting and referenced the letter she received from Altland.
“By now you should have received and reviewed the response from my attorney. In the response, you can clearly see how Policy 903 is a blatant violation of the first amendment rights for every resident of this school district. As my attorney’s letter mentioned, this precedent has been set in a decision by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania: Marshall v. Amuso, No. 21-4336. In light of this I am requesting that Policy 903 be revised to not try and attempt to violate the citizens of this districts First Amendment rights,” said Ressler.
Ressler also has raised an issue on how this new part of the policy was enacted.
“I do not ever remember this change in policy being discussed in public and voted on in public by the full board. I believe that this policy is a clear violation of my First Amendment rights but also a direct and clear violation of the Sunshine Law and the Open Records Law and I will continue to fight them on this issue and on the obscenity that they are allowing to be placed in school libraries, they have under-estimated the fight that I have as a mother to protect my boys,” said Ressler.
Policy will be listed on an agenda for and discussed at a regular board meeting, according to Altland.
The next Littlestown Area School District Board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, March 21, in the district’s administration conference room at 162 Newark St., Littlestown.
