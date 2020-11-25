In light of Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, hosting a Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee hearing on what he believes are election irregularities, Adams County Commissioners reiterated the “the integrity of the election in Adams County was top notch.”
“The extensive planning, preparation, and execution of the election, by county administration, staff and poll workers, resulted in an election day that was relatively flawless. The Adams County Board of Elections and the Elections Office strove for efficiency and transparency,” Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel, a Republican, said.
