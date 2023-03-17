A 5K fundraiser for a former McSherrystown Police Department officer set for March 25 has a goal of raising awareness of the rare disorder he faces each day.
Chad Sprankle, who was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in 2021, and his family sought to shine a light on this “extremely rare degenerative neurological disorder” that impacts the body’s “involuntary/autonomic functions including blood pressure, breathing, bladder function, and motor control,” according to the event’s website.
While treatments include medication and lifestyle changes in hopes of managing symptoms, the rapidly progressing disease currently does not have a cure, the website reads.
Sprankle and his family are holding the second annual MSA 5K event, which starts at 9 a.m. at Strength United CrossFit, 235 Center St., Hanover.
Race registration is $30 online, which closes Saturday, or $40 for day-of registration. Packet pick-up is set for March 24, 4-7 p.m. or March 25, 7:3-8:30 a.m. at Strength United CrossFit.
As a U.S. Marine and former police officer, Sprankle has always led an active lifestyle prior to the diagnosis, according to a family member’s Facebook page.
“MSA shares many Parkinson’s disease-like symptoms, such as slow movement, rigid muscles, and poor balance, but it progresses more quickly,” the page reads.
Through the progression of the disease, his abilities have changed, the page reads.
“He previously participated in countless trail runs, adventure races, 5Ks, 10Ks, half marathons, and more. Unfortunately, among many other things, MSA has already taken away his ability to exercise and run and is quickly stripping him of his ability to walk,” according to the page.
March is also MSA Awareness Month, according to the event website.
Money raised from the fundraiser will go to the MSA Coalition, “which funds research and provides support for patients with MSA globally,” the website reads.
