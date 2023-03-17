Sprankle

Chad Sprankle and his family are holding a 5K to raise awareness on the rare disorder he faces. Sprankle is shown with his wife, Ashley, and their daughter, Lily, at last year’s race. (Submitted Photo)

A 5K fundraiser for a former McSherrystown Police Department officer set for March 25 has a goal of raising awareness of the rare disorder he faces each day.

Chad Sprankle, who was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in 2021, and his family sought to shine a light on this “extremely rare degenerative neurological disorder” that impacts the body’s “involuntary/autonomic functions including blood pressure, breathing, bladder function, and motor control,” according to the event’s website.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.