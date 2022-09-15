Overwrought with emotion, a local parent shared harrowing details of her daughter’s severe allergic reaction at school, which sent the child to two hospitals Monday.
Sarah Nickey, a fourth-grade teacher at a neighboring school district, spoke during the public comment period at the Bermudian Springs School District Board meeting Tuesday. She detailed the previous 24 hours after her daughter, Audrina, was allegedly given “an unapproved snack” causing an allergic reaction.
“I am here tonight to make the school board, school district, and public aware about my daughter’s 504 plan, which is a legal and binding document, was violated by this district,” Nickey claimed Tuesday.
The 504 plan was in place to assist with the handling of Audrina’s allergies to tree nuts, peanuts, coconut, and sesame seeds, according to Nickey.
Nickey alleged Audrina’s third-grade teacher “gave her an unapproved snack and checked the ingredients after she placed the snack on her desk,” which resulted in the school nurse administering an EpiPen and calling 9-1-1.
“My daughter was taken by ambulance to Hanover Hospital, where she continued to struggle to breathe, and her throat continued to close,” Nickey said. “She was scared and grabbing onto me for dear life.”
Her daughter was then transported by another ambulance to Hershey Medical Center, where she was kept under observation until Tuesday, according to Nickey.
Nickey said she met with administration on Tuesday to review protocols and revise her daughter’s 504 plan “to make sure my daughter is able to return to school and feel safe.”
One item not addressed during the meeting was “the disciplinary action of” the teacher, Nickey claimed.
“While she did look remorseful for her actions and apologized, that is not enough,” Nickey said. “I was told this was a learning experience for all involved. My child could have died.”
Nickey said she wanted “immediate disciplinary action” against the teacher to ensure this does not happen again or to any other students.
As a teacher herself, Nickey said she loves her students and treats them all as her own. She claimed to always make accommodations “to provide a safe learning environment.”
“All I am asking is that my child be loved in the same way,” Nickey said.
Nickey directed some comments toward Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss.
“I will not stop, Shane,” Nickey said.
Nickey said she wants to see “consequences,” or retraining for the teacher.
After the meeting, Nickey said the snack was a Little Debbie Zebra Cake, which allegedly includes allergy information under warnings on the nutrition label: “May also be present in this product: Peanuts, tree nuts.”
Nickey alleged it was a birthday snack another student brought in, and the teacher was supposed to give her daughter a snack from a bag that Nickey sent in.
As far as any actions against the teacher, BSSD School Board President Michael Wool said the board does not share personnel actions publicly.
Bermudian “has a policy and a normal protocol for supporting students under Section 504,” Hotchkiss said Wednesday.
“For students with 504s, we evaluate them and on the basis of that evaluation and then draft a plan if they are eligible. The plans are reviewed by staff responsible for implementing them and are updated as need be,” Hotchkiss said. “If there are concerns with the implementation, the team meets to address those concerns with the parent. We take seriously our obligations under Section 504 and always work with legal counsel to address concerns that arise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.