Cumberland Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to the Feb. 8 theft of infant formula from a local grocery store.
Police were called to Weis Markets, 735 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, on Tuesday afternoon, where the store’s loss prevention employee said 21 canisters of Similac infant formula, valued at $378, were taken, according to Cumberland Township Police.
The employee provided police with surveillance video showing a suspect and a vehicle. The video showed a woman pushing a shopping cart, and a small dark-colored four-door car.
“Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Cumberland Township Police at 717-334-8101. Callers can remain anonymous,” police requested.
