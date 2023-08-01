A free educational event for children has a goal of shining a light on child support awareness month.
This is the first-ever event created for children and families held by the Adams County Domestic Relations Section (DRS), according to Kelly Carothers, DRS executive director.
The, open to the public, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Adams County Human Services Building, 525 Boyds School Road, suite 600, in Cumberland Township.
August is child support awareness month, so DRS staff worked together to create an educational opportunity with resources and programs including the American Red Cross, WellSpan Community Health and Engagement, Adams County Library System, York Adams Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (MH-IDD), Adams County Head Start, and therapy dogs from Keystone Pet Enhancement Therapy Services, according to Carothers.
“This month is a chance to celebrate the progress that has been made with efforts to establish paternity and increase child support collection,” Carothers said. “These efforts allow children to both receive the financial and medical support that they need from both parents to reach their full potential.”
The American Red Cross plans to educate children how to stay prepared in a disastrous situation in two programs with kindergarten to second grade students in the first time slot from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and third through fifth graders set for 11:15 a.m. to noon.
The American Red Cross’s “Prepare with Pedro” program show kindergarten through second-grade students “how to be prepared and take action for either home fires or a local hazard,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
The organization’s “Pillowcase Project” teaches third through fifth graders “about personal and family preparedness and safety skills, local hazards, and basic coping skills,” the website reads.
While the American Red Cross programs are age-driven, Carothers said the event can be for anyone.
The Adams County Library System will provide a story and craft time from noon to 1 p.m. with free books to be distributed. Other materials like balloons and coloring books will also be available at no cost, Carothers said.
Adams County Head Start will offer free vision screenings at the event, according to Carothers.
“Partnering agencies are volunteering their time and resources to provide a welcoming educational opportunity for children,” Carothers said.
The mission of the Adams County DRS “is to provide timely and professional support services by working with parents, partner agencies, and the community to enhance family self-sufficiency, promote responsible parenting, and ensure that the best interests of the children are met,” according to the county website.
“This is the first time we celebrated child support awareness month in this way,” Carothers said of the event. “It was a team effort.”
