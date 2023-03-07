Fairfield Borough Council is considering exterior improvements to the borough office building.
At last Tuesday’s council meeting, Susan Wagle, secretary/treasurer, presented two quotes for a potential sidewalk replacement outside 108 W. Main St. One offer, at $13,000, was more than double the other.
Wagle said she awaited details on the lower price. Council President Patricia T. Smith encouraged Wagle to seek more information.
The council is seeking to determine whether an old ramp at the building’s rear entrance meets the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Wagle said she contacted engineer Erik Vranich, who suggested taking measurements to assess the ramp before moving forward with any potential changes.
If the ramp is not in compliance, Wagle said Vranich recommended they hire an architect. The cost is to be determined.
Council member Sally Thomas said the Feb. 10 Village Hall Music Event with musical duo Neil and Shannon was a hit with a small but appreciative crowd. The duo is helping brainstorm music ideas for Pippinfest, said Thomas.
Fairfield Area Historical Society held a Valentine’s Day-themed event Feb. 16 centered on the holiday’s history, presented by Dave Thomas, council Vice President Phyllis Gilbert said. On April 20, the historical society will host a presentation from Debra McCauslin on local Underground Railroad history.
In other business, council member Dean Thomas said the parks and recreation committee will host Kite Day April 22 to coincide with Earth Day.
Adams County Drug Take Back Day will also be April 22, Carroll Valley Borough Police Chief Clifford Weikert said.
Fairfield Borough Council will next meet March 28 at 7 p.m.
