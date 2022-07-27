Bridge maintenance is one of the responsibilities that falls to the county, but it’s for just 40 bridges throughout the county, officials said last week.
Adams County commissioners approved the 2022-23 bridge maintenance project proposal at the July 20 meeting with Pennoni Associates Inc., the county’s appointed bridge engineers. Maintenance is estimated to cost $96,000.
“Bridges are very expensive resources,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said. “We don’t control all the bridges in the county.”
Phiel noted how some bridges in the county fall under the state or a municipality’s jurisdiction for maintenance.
The proposal “includes reviewing inspection reports and completing bridge design/repair specifications for all 40 county bridges, assisting in the preparation of bid documents and consulting with potential bidders for repair services, and inspecting the final repairs to ensure compliance with specifications,” according to the meeting agenda.
“What the engineer does is prioritize what work needs to be done,” Phiel said, adding that bridges are rated in order by the most critical need.
It is expected to be completed in 32 weeks, according to officials.
In 2018, commissioners shelled out $26,000 for bridge engineering services after John’s Burnt Mill bridge, a local humpback bridge, was damaged following a hit-and-run crash. Since it is a county-owned bridge and the driver was not located, the responsibility fell to the county to fix the bridge, officials said.
John’s Burnt Mill bridge is located off Storms Store Road at the border of Oxford and Mount Pleasant townships, county officials previously said. The bridge, built in 1820 over the south branch of the Conewago Creek, is on the National Register of Historic Places.
In other business, commissioners approved a revision to the Adams County Remote Work Policy, effective July 20.
Due to the pandemic, the county implemented the remote work policy two years ago, according to Michele Miller, Adams County human services director.
However, Miller said the county has found many positions “work just as well if not more productively from home.”
“Remote work is a good option,” Miller said. “It is something people are looking for, especially for office-based jobs.”
The policy revision would include language to extend the remote work policy beyond the pandemic, Miller said.
There are very few positions working completely remote, according to Miller, who said many are following a hybrid model. The constituent-facing positions are not working remotely, said Miller.
Adams County Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said county employees have proven they can work from home.
Commissioner Marty Qually said it comes down to director accountability on which positions can successfully work from home.
“The hiring market is different today than it was two years ago,” Qually said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.