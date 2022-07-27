Courthouse
Adams County commissioners approved the 2022-23 bridge maintenance project proposal at the July 20 meeting with Pennoni Associates, Inc., the county’s appointed bridge engineers, which is estimated to cost $96,000. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times File)

Bridge maintenance is one of the responsibilities that falls to the county, but it’s for just 40 bridges throughout the county, officials said last week.

Adams County commissioners approved the 2022-23 bridge maintenance project proposal at the July 20 meeting with Pennoni Associates Inc., the county’s appointed bridge engineers. Maintenance is estimated to cost $96,000.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

