Mount Joy Township supervisors ruled a grinding machine must be enclosed within a building if plans are to move forward for construction of a manufacturing facility for wood pallets, roof trusses, and mulch at 3608 Baltimore Pike.
In their unanimous action Thursday, supervisors attached several conditions as they granted a conditional use request for Northeast Pallet LLC, which would operate the site on behalf of Green Pallet LLC.
The latter has contracted to purchase the site, which is in the Baltimore Pike Corridor zoning district, the supervisors were informed July 21 during a public hearing.
Several speakers during last month’s hearing expressed concern about potential noise from the grinder and idling trucks
On the other hand, petitioner Tom Green said last month inflation necessitated the elimination of a grinder building from plans.
Other conditions imposed Thursday included: a ban on trucks idling on the property, except when loading or unloading; requirement of a traffic study if multiple trucks frequently are waiting to unload; approval of a proposed sewer system; and disposition of variances granted by the township zoning hearing board, including permission to exceed the decibel level set by ordinance.
During last month’s hearing, supervisors Chair Bernie Mazer said the board may choose to challenge the variances in court.
Little discussion preceded the supervisors’ vote Thursday, which came after non-public deliberations permitted because the board sits as a quasi-judicial body when ruling on zoning-related matters.
Also Thursday, after a public hearing during which no one spoke, the supervisors were unanimous in adding 32 acres owned by Christopher Jeffcoat to the township’s agricultural security area.
The supervisors were also unanimous in hiring Trevor Wise to fill a full-time road crew position at $20 per hour after another employee resigned. He had been a temporary summer employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.