Mount Joy Township supervisors ruled a grinding machine must be enclosed within a building if plans are to move forward for construction of a manufacturing facility for wood pallets, roof trusses, and mulch at 3608 Baltimore Pike.

In their unanimous action Thursday, supervisors attached several conditions as they granted a conditional use request for Northeast Pallet LLC, which would operate the site on behalf of Green Pallet LLC.

 

