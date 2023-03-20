The process of adding two officers is in the “pre-recruitment stage,” Police Chief Robert Glenny said during a recent borough council meeting.
The borough is receiving inquires from “a bigger pool, a more diverse pool” than in the past, and Glenny said he is “really happy with that.”
“We really want folks to apply,” Glenny said. He invited anyone interested to email him through the department’s page on the borough website, www.gettysburgpa.gov.
Glenny has communicated with some potential candidates, and the Gettysburg Civil Service Commission planned to consider rule changes to allow hiring of cadets who have not yet completed their state-required certification training, he said.
Also, officers designed a recruitment flyer that is posted on the department’s Facebook page, Glenny said.
Funding for the positions is in the borough’s 2023 budget.
In addition, efforts are under way to inaugurate a Crimewatch web page for the department that would include a wide range of materials, from activity reports to a voluntary registry for people’s doorbell cameras, he said.
The latter would be created “so we know we can come to you and say ‘Hey, did your camera possibly capture something?’” he said.
The addition of a mental-health professional who is available full time to assist officers is proving highly effective, Glenny said.
“I couldn’t have dreamed of a success better than what we’re having,” he said.
Since she began last month, the “co-responder,” WellSpan Health employee McKenzie Johnson, has facilitated better outcomes than a mental-health commitment “a number of times,” Glenny said.
Johnson is based at the Gettysburg police station but also works with Cumberland Township police.
Her position includes assisting officers at emergency scenes when appropriate, connecting people in need with mental health services, and following up to help people get the most from those services.
The position is funded by grants through WellSpan Health and is partnership with York/Adams Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (MH-IDD), which also operates a police co-responder program in York County.
WellSpan Health plans to donate about $35,000 to the department, Glenny said.
The money will fund two radios for officers at about $7,000 each and help cover the cost of filling shifts when officers are off duty for training, Glenny said.
WellSpan is “a good community partner for us,” he said.
In addition, Gettysburg Bicycle assisted the department in acquiring two bicycles, providing “a tremendous deal,” Glenny said.
Additional bicycle patrols are planned, and donations are welcome to increase the program even further, he said.
The bicycle patrols are “an awesome community-relations tool,” Glenny said.
