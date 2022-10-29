Oxford Township recently advanced the first phase of plans for developing a recreational area adjacent to the municipal offices.
The project could begin as soon as next spring.
Supervisors Frank Sneeringer and Mario Iocco voted 2-0 to authorize the township to apply for permits and complete designs for the first phase of the recreational space. Supervisor Harry McKean was not present.
Phase one improvements include a stone walking path, a home run fence marking the boundary of the existing ballfield, a playground, and stone parking area. Cost estimates for the work are $209,000 for construction and roughly $25,000 for engineering and design. The cost of the development will be covered by accumulated recreational funds held by the township, according to Sneeringer.
The recommendation came from the newly-reconstituted recreation board charged with creating a plan for the park. Work to move the stockpiles of gravel, sand and fill now stored in the area of the future parking lot will be moved to the southern edge of the existing township parking lot near the storage building.
Chicken tales
Township Manager Darrin Catts mentioned recently investigated three complaints regarding chickens being kept on smaller properties within the township. The township ordinance does not allow poultry or other farm animals on lots less than three acres.
One of those receiving recent complaints, Michael Kuhn, 20 Quarry Lane, defended the practice during public comments, saying he was raising chickens to teach his grandchildren how to care responsibly for animals.
He said “they are not a nuisance, they are housed, and fenced in, and they don’t hurt anything.” He admitted that his lot is a quarter acre. Supervisors responded that the law is clear and that when the township receives complaints, township staff must investigate and apply the standards of the ordinance.
Iocco told Kuhn “while we appreciate the life lessons in taking care of the animals, you would be the exception. While you are doing what should be done when keeping chickens, many others don’t and that is why we have an ordinance.” Sneeringer noted that there was more than one complaint lodged by neighbors, forcing the township to act.
Catts summarized his efforts to explain the ordinance to Kuhn, “We can’t have farm animals or poultry on the smaller parcels in these neighborhoods due to the high probability of these animals becoming a nuisance to the neighbors. We also tried to explain that we can’t have two ordinances, one for responsible owners and another for those that aren’t.”
In other business, Jim Fay of Athlon Wealth Advisors offered an update on pension options for township employees.
Supervisors expect to have a new plan in place for the new year, scrapping an annuity plan that has too little flexibility for employees and is not adequate for retirement, said Sneeringer, who asked Fay to return with a plan modeled on a 401K allowing both municipality and employees to contribute and steering the investment opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.