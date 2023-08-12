For the past 20 years, two agencies sought to combine their services to reach more people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Now, that dream is becoming a reality. The Arc of Adams County and The Arc of York County began the merger last fall to serve residents in both counties.
The combined agency will soon have a new name, The Arc of York and Adams Counties, following state approval, according to Ruthmary McIlhenny, community coordinator at The Arc of Adams County.
“We are operating as The Arc of York and Adams Counties,” said Jim Poster, associate executive director at The Arc of York County. “There is no border with our counties as far as services go.”
The Arc of Adams County could not find a new executive director after JoAnn Smith, who was described as “a force” in her role, passed away in October 2019, McIlhenny said. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, changing the organization’s “service ability to help individuals,” she said.
“The needs of Adams County individuals have changed over the years,” McIlhenny said. “The Arc of Adams County was not able to meet those needs without the support of The Arc of York County. It is so vital. They welcomed us with open arms.”
Last year, The Arc of York County completed a strategic plan for the next three to five years with one item at the top of the list – to reach more people, according to Josh Leik, executive director of The Arc of York County.
“We have staff already providing services in Adams County,” Leik said. “In many ways, we are expanding on that. We wouldn’t have been able to do this without Ruthmary introducing us to Adams County residents and businesses. That really put us a step ahead.”
The Arc of York and Adams Counties currently provides these services: “summer and year-round recreational programs for children and adults, adult employment training and job placement, transition-from-school-to-work aimed at preparing high school students with disabilities to enter the working world upon graduation, Agency With Choice services that help families and clients adapt to the general community through habilitation and respite services; advocacy for people with disabilities and their families, and community education about intellectual disabilities and intellectual disability prevention,” according to officials.
While the entity has two offices in York, and one office each in Biglerville and Hanover, they plan to open another location at 14 Deatrick Drive, Gettysburg.
A ribbon cutting is planned in October with staff expected to move into the office by the end of this week. For anyone who needs services, call 717-846-6589.
“This location ended up being perfect for us,” Leik said. “We were looking for something centrally located in Adams County.”
The new organization will be part of the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree on Nov. 9. The Arc of York and Adams Counties is also holding a golf event on June 3 at The Links at Gettysburg and a walkathon event in October 2024.
The Arc of York and Adams Counties is still hiring an employment training specialist for the supported employment program as well as direct support staff. For more information, visit thearcofyorkcounty.org or call 717-846-6589.
