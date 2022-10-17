A woman was held at Adams County Prison after allegedly not scanning all the items in her shopping cart at a self-checkout station at Walmart in Straban Township.
Kathleen Johnston, 48, of New Oxford, was confined Oct. 9 and released Oct. 11 after a person posted $1,000 cash bail on her behalf, according to a magisterial docket.
A Walmart “loss prevention officer” claimed Johnston “concealed various miscellaneous items” and allegedly “only scanned a small number of items” in the cart, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brynn Markley.
The Walmart "officer" claimed Johnston “attempted to walk out” of the store at 1270 York Road “without paying for $192.33 worth” of goods, according to the affidavit.
Markley was dispatched to the store at 3:04 p.m. Oct. 9.
Johnston was charged with one misdemeanor count of retail theft, according to a magisterial docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.