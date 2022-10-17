A woman was held at Adams County Prison after allegedly not scanning all the items in her shopping cart at a self-checkout station at Walmart in Straban Township.

Kathleen Johnston, 48, of New Oxford, was confined Oct. 9 and released Oct. 11 after a person posted $1,000 cash bail on her behalf, according to a magisterial docket.

 

