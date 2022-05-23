Continuing a decades-old tradition, Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS) students took part in Color Day Friday.
For the 65th time, students gathered for athletic activities, with cultural events a relatively recent addition.
“Color Day has a longstanding role in the Upper Adams School District. It began under the direction of Mr. William ‘Slug’ Settle in spring of 1957. Mr. Settle was the principal at the time,” UAIS Physical Education Teacher Deborah Yargar-Reed said.
“The location and events have changed and evolved over the past 65 years but the one thing that has not changed is the lesson of fair play and sportsmanship,” she said.
“Color Day is a highlight of the year that both students and staff look forward to taking part in. Many of the students have had an older sibling that participated in Color Day. They have heard about this day prior to being old enough to be a participant. Also, many parents that grew up in the area experienced Color Day as they were going through elementary school,” said Yargar-Reed.
As the day began, all students took part in an English folk tradition called the “Peopleton Stick Dance.”
The dance reflected a year-long curricular theme.
“We have a six-year cycle of countries that we introduce to the students. This year is Western Europe. In the fall we hosted an artist-in-residence program and throughout lessons in the arts, art, music, library and physical education, we teach the students about individuals that are from the countries of focus, lessons are prepared with these specific regions in mind,”said Yargar-Reed.
The music played as students entered the field and as they competed reflected the Western European theme, Yargar-Reed said.
After the opening, students competed in events such as the 100-yard dash, sack race, tug-of-war, softball toss, basketball foul shot, and jump rope, said Yargar-Reed.
Students also took part in team sports. Fourth-graders played kickball, fifth-graders played soccer, and sixth-graders played volleyball.
The event underwent a change last year as Bendersville Elementary School closed and fourth, fifth and sixth-grade students united at UAIS, formerly Arendtsville Elementary School.
Last year, the Upper Adams Parent Teacher Organization bought every student a black shirt with gold lettering that reads “Upper Adams Intermediate Class of 2021.”
“This year we’re all Canners, not Apaches and Bulldogs,” Principal Sonia Buckley said last year. “It’s important we set the culture right away. There’s more team building and teamwork, cheering each other on because they’re all one group.”
Regardless of last year’s changes, “in my physical education world, Color Day is a treasure. It is a culminating event for the students to apply the skills that we have worked on in physical education class throughout the year,” Yargar-Reed said.
“Having a school wide event that involves all intermediate students and staff is what makes the day special,” Yargar-Reed said.
“From the grounds crew that line the fields, the cafeteria workers who prepare the lunches, the staff of Upper Adams Intermediate that will run the various events the students will compete in at Color Day all make the day special. The American Legion Post 262 from Biglerville Honor Guard, as well as the Lions Club who help park the cars. It is not just a school-wide event, the community gets involved as well,” said Yargar-Reed.
“Mr. Larry Kennedy has been a key individual with Color Day for 57 years as the starter for the race area. Mr. Kennedy had planned to be at this year’s event as well, unfortunately a recent illness is keeping him away this year,” said Yargar-Reed.
