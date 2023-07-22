Those who make balloon creations for a living have a wide range of titles including balloon artists, twisters, sculptors, or even air manipulators.
For Cumberland Township resident Shonna Flanigan, she sees the art as sculpting, which she started in 1984 at 17 years old.
“What we are doing is taking a balloon and using pockets of air to twist it into things and create a sculpture,” Flanigan said.
Flanigan was recognized earlier this year with a lifetime achievement award for inspiring innovation and creativity from Kapital Kidvention, an international convention.
“I was very surprised,” Flanigan said. “I wasn’t expecting it at all.”
With 39 years of experience, Flanigan has made over a thousand different balloon sculptures, not including repeated pieces.
Flanigan said it was “very touching” to receive the award because it was about what she has given to the industry and how she has inspired others to do more through her teaching.
She took a balloon known as the “Big Bear Head” that was on the brink of extinction and came up with hundreds of ways to use it, she said.
At the time, she produced five instructional DVDs on the specialty balloon and traveled across Europe and the United States to show people how to use it.
“I created very easy and simple ways to use it,” Flanigan said. “You did not have to be an expert.”
The balloon was made in six or seven colors at first, but later was produced in 16 different colors thanks to her assistance, which made them even “more usable for people,” she said.
In 2005, Flanigan founded Adventure in Fun, an entertainment company that provides many services for all types of events, birthday parties, anniversaries, grand openings, and company picnics.
“Any type of occasion you can think of we provide entertainment for,” Flanigan said, noting they primarily offer balloon decorations, balloon twisting, face painting, airbrush art, and exotic animals.
Flanigan said her children became her first students. Her children, Dustin Queary, Alayna Nicole Queary, and Alysa Queary, are among the talented artists in the company.
Throughout her career, she has made balloon dresses for fashion shows and events in Paris, Shanghai, Las Vegas, and New York City.
She also makes balloon animals such as bunnies and cats or characters including Elmo, Pikachu, and Mario.
“A lot of people call my designs huggable because the minute kids get it, they grab and hug it,” Flanigan said.
Flanigan said the most popular design is a cat, which can be made in about two minutes.
“It’s a quick and very easy design,” she said. “It’s great for doing events with a lot of kids.”
There is “a craze right now” for younger balloon artists to make more elaborate balloons at events, according to Flanigan.
“The new artists are forgetting the backbone of what this industry was built on,” she said. “It’s better to give 60 kids a balloon that makes them smile than 10 kids the best balloons.”
Flanigan said the other children will feel bad not getting a balloon.
In 2019, Flanigan also was recognized with the Inspire Award from Betallatex Balloon Company for her innovative work and being an inspiration to the industry.
For more information about Adventure in Fun, visit balloondecorandmore.com.
