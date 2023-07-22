Dustin & Shonna

Shonna Flanigan with her son Dustin Queary at the Gettysburg Reptile Expo on July 15. Flanigan assisted Queary in completing his design of an axolotl. (Submitted Photo)

Those who make balloon creations for a living have a wide range of titles including balloon artists, twisters, sculptors, or even air manipulators.

For Cumberland Township resident Shonna Flanigan, she sees the art as sculpting, which she started in 1984 at 17 years old.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.