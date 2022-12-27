Blaze damages business

Smoke pours out of Chohany Auto Repair Sales & Service early on Christmas Eve. No injuries resulted from the blaze at the business near Cross Keys. (Photo Courtesy of Charlie Marley)

A fire on Christmas Eve damaged a business about a half-mile south of Cross Keys.

The blaze at Chohany Auto Repair Sales & Service “burnt out one bay of the 4-bay garage,” according to United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine.

 

