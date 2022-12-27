A fire on Christmas Eve damaged a business about a half-mile south of Cross Keys.
The blaze at Chohany Auto Repair Sales & Service “burnt out one bay of the 4-bay garage,” according to United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A fire on Christmas Eve damaged a business about a half-mile south of Cross Keys.
The blaze at Chohany Auto Repair Sales & Service “burnt out one bay of the 4-bay garage,” according to United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine.
The fire extended into the roof above the bay, he said.
Units were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to 2782 Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94), according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
No injuries resulted, but a vehicle was destroyed along with “some tools and garage vehicle repair equipment,” according to Rabine.
Fire was visible from the side of the garage when emergency personnel arrived, he said.
Firefighters needed about 20 minutes to gain control of the blaze in the approximately 60-by-40-foot pole building with metal siding and roof, according to Rabine.
The owner discovered the fire, he said.
An electrical panel box malfunction was the fire’s cause, according to Rabine.
Numerous agencies were dispatched to the emergency call in Oxford Township, which was completed at 8:25 a.m., according to ACDES.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.