Problems with power lines and downed tree branches persisted Friday after a night of high winds across Adams County.
There were no reports of fallen trees damaging buildings or similarly serious issues, Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES) Director Warren Bladen said.
“I was surprised,” he said, especially when roaring winds sounded “so bad” around 4 a.m.
Bladen thought his colleagues might have to call him back into the office, but the need did not arise, he said.
Nonetheless, roads were blocked and people were without power across the county, especially in the southwestern quadrant of the county around Fairfield, Bladen said.
Some Adams County electrical outages lingered into Friday afternoon.
Met-Ed customers without power totaled 268 at 3:20 p.m. Friday in various areas of the county, according to the utility’s website. The biggest concentrations were 140 customers in Menallen Township and 31 in Freedom Township.
At the same time, four Adams Electric customers were without power, according to the Adams Electric Cooperative website.
“High winds were responsible for three calls” Friday morning according to information posted on Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services’ Facebook page.
The calls included wires down near Stultz Road in Liberty Township at 5:39 a.m., a limb smoldering after it fell onto a power line and a truck on Cypress Hill in Carroll Valley at 6:14 a.m., and a downed line near Blue Ridge Trail at 6:24 a.m., according to the post.
Later Friday morning, Fairfield fire police assisted with traffic control after a large tree fell “and was resting on several wires over the road” on Pa. Route 116 just east of Fairfield, according to the post.
Also Friday, a 7:20 a.m. Facebook post by Fountaindale firefighters urged caution in the 2300 block of Iron Springs Road, where a tree was “down on wires between Thunder Trail and the railroad tracks.”
Agencies were dispatched in response to more than 20 reports of wires down, utility problems, and traffic hazards between 9:12 p.m. Thursday and 5:59 a.m. Friday, when a 24-hour list of calls ended, according to ACDES.
Locations included Carlisle Pike in Huntington Township; Old Harrisburg, York, and Centennial roads in Straban Township; Waynesboro Pike, Water Street, and McGlaughlin and Bullfrog roads in Liberty Township, Hanover Pike in Union Township; Centennial and Fleshman Mill roads in Mount Pleasant Township; Center Square in New Oxford; Yingling Road in Mount Joy Township; Narrow Drive in Conewago Township; the Littlestown High School football field; King Street and Johns Avenue in Gettysburg; Brysonia-Wenksville and Pine Grove Furnace roads in Menallen Township; and Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township.
