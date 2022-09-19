Following the resignation of Robert Verderaime in August, the Carroll Valley Borough Council recently appointed Kari Buterbaugh to fill the seat.
Following the resignation of Robert Verderaime in August, the Carroll Valley Borough Council recently appointed Kari Buterbaugh to fill the seat.
Buterbaugh has been a resident of Carroll Valley for 33 years.
In her application for the appointment, Buterbaugh mentioned being a local businesswoman, saying she brings a strong interest in maintaining the borough’s beauty, charm, and sense of community, and maintaining the area as a great place to raise a family and retire, and being a welcoming vacation location.
Buterbaugh also emphasized the importance of maintaining public buildings, parks, lakes and roads, and continuing community events for all ages, as well as reasonable residential growth.
The term runs until Dec. 31. The seat will be decided in the upcoming election for a two-year term.
A certificate of appreciation was presented to Verderaime for his four years as a council member.
“Your tireless pursuit of excellence and professionalism to enhance our community reflects great credit upon yourself and the borough,” Mayor Ron Harris said.
Verderaime thanked the council, borough staff, and the leadership of council President Richard Mathews for their immense dedication.
Borough employees, not only attend meetings alongside the council, but also diligently organize community events, “and accept the task gracefully,” he said.
“In my opinion this council is the best one the borough has had, bar none, period,“ Verderaime said.
Andrea Grabenstein may be contacted at andrea.grabenstein93@gmail.com.
