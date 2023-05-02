Drinking from a calf bottle and heaving hay bales were among competitive events Friday during Biglerville High School’s (BHS) traditional Ag Olympics.
Students are “proud of their agricultural community” and the event is “a way for them to celebrate that,” BHS Principal Beth Graham said.
The event is “very valued because we put so much time and effort into FFA,” and “we’re trying to get as many kids involved as possible,” said sophomore Bearsun Zullinger. He is chaplain of BHS’s Apple City chapter of FFA, formerly known as Future Farmers of America.
“We love what we do and want to share it with the whole school,” Zullinger said.
Ag Olympics started at least 35 years ago, BHS agricultural education teacher Michelle Miller said.
“A lot of kids are not exposed to the agricultural committee,” but the events help close that gap, she said.
The event increases school spirit, gives students an idea of the activities FFA provides, and invites them to join in, Miller said.
Ag Olympics has usually taken place during National FFA Week in February, but pandemic social distancing rules pushed the event outside last year, necessitating a later date because of winter weather, Miller said. Organizers hoped for an outdoor event this year, but rain prevented it, she said.
Urged on enthusiastically by their fellow students, teams representing each class year and the faculty competed in the school’s north gym.
No-hands pie-eating was the first contest, with chocolate pudding and banana cream as the flavor choices.
Consuming tea, water, or chocolate milk from nipple-equipped calf bottles was next. The first one to drain his or her bottle won.
Teams of two tossed and caught eggs from increasing distances. The team completing the longest successful exchange was victorious.
Contestants in a relay race ran while carrying a heavy feed bag.
In the final event, team members threw heavy hay bales as far as possible.
When the results of the various events were compiled, the senior class defeated the other classes and faculty.
Ag Olympics wasn’t the only tradition honored Friday.
As has been the case for several years, many students drove tractors to school. The number of participants was the biggest so far, Zullinger said.
