The Bermudian Springs School Board recently approved a proposal from G-Force Security Solutions, LLC to have an armed school security officer (SSO) at district buildings for the upcoming school year.
The motion passed in a 7-1 vote with school board member Matthew Nelson as the lone “no” vote. School Board President Michael Wool was absent from the meeting.
Nelson said he felt the board “jumped to the solution before analyzing the problems.” He noted how there have not been any discussions about potential drugs or fights in schools, so parents do not know what level or how bad it is at Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD).
School board member Travis Mathna disagreed with Nelson, adding that the board has discussed it, but the matters cannot be shared publicly.
School Board Vice President Daniel Chubb said he wants to see “another layer of security” at the district. He indicated it would be “another layer of defense” that surrounding districts are utilizing.
G-Force currently partners with six school districts in central Pennsylvania, which includes two in Adams County, Fairfield and Littlestown school districts, according to the proposal.
The cost for one armed school security officer through G-Force is $67,270 in 2023-24, $69,288 in 2024-25, and $71,367 in 2025-26, the proposal reads.
Bermudian Springs Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said the cost of the SSO will be paid from the general fund.
“Because there is no state budget, we don’t know what that looks like as far as grant funding,” Hotchkiss said.
Nelson also shared a concern of increasing expenditures when the district’s income currently does not cover its expenses.
“It doesn’t seem like a responsible way for us to spend that money,” Nelson said, noting they “should spend it on ways that directly impact our students in measurable ways.”
Chubb said he agreed with Nelson, but that he thinks “safety is the number one thing” to support.
While the hiring process has started for the position, Hotchkiss said it is still to be determined whether the SSO will start by the first day of school, which is Aug. 22.
The G-Force school security officer would provide “armed safety and security of students, staff, and visitors,” “traffic control, physical security checks of buildings and grounds,” serve as a “liaison with local law enforcement” as needed, and complete incident reports and weekly activity logs, among other tasks, according to the proposal.
Bob Gano, chief executive officer of G-Force, and Steve Junkin, the company’s vice president of armed school safety and security, attended the recent buildings and grounds meeting last week to answer any additional questions posed by the board and public.
Nelson asked how sick and vacation day coverage is handled for the SSO.
For scheduled leave, Gano said they would “definitely have coverage,” but they work to have substitutes for sick days unless someone calls in at 6:30 a.m., which could result in a back-up not getting in until noon.
In June, the school board tabled the motion for an armed school security officer, citing the need to hear more from families on the topic. Board members tabled the motion in a 6-3 vote at the June meeting. Mathna and school board members Jennifer Goldhahn, and Corey Trostle were in the minority.
At the July meeting, Hotchkiss shared survey results from the community, which included 380 responses. There were 79% in favor, 14% opposed, and 7% unsure of implementing the SSO position, according to Hotchkiss.
During public comment, Shelly Ahlers, a BSSD parent, questioned how the district went from looking into adding a security guard one month to having a contract in place the following month.
Ahlers said she is not against an armed guard in the district, but she is “against the lack of communication” and how the conversation did not happen publicly.
