The Bermudian Springs School Board recently approved a proposal from G-Force Security Solutions, LLC to have an armed school security officer (SSO) at district buildings for the upcoming school year.

The motion passed in a 7-1 vote with school board member Matthew Nelson as the lone “no” vote. School Board President Michael Wool was absent from the meeting.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

