Panelists who wear hats as developers, realtors and lenders, builders, and county planners came together Tuesday to discuss the housing “crisis” in Adams County.
“Available housing is a crisis in Adams County,” South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) Chief Executive Officer Megan Shreve said. “This is not a low-income issue, it is a community issue.”
Shreve moderated the discussion with panelists: Nick Bair, real estate consultant from Prime Home Real Estate; Chad Collie of Allied Plaster & Construction and Converge Enterprises; Claude Hicks, senior vice president of real estate development at HDC Mid-Atlantic; Harlan Lawson, economic development specialist in the Adams County Office of Planning & Development; Arthur Rathell, senior vice president and residential mortgage manager at ACNB; Bruce Zavos, president at ZA+D Company; and Bonnie Zehler, executive director at Luminest Community Development.
More than 30 community members gathered at Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC)-Gettysburg Campus Tuesday for “Let’s Talk Housing – Exploring Next Steps Around Housing in Adams County,” presented by @Home in Adams County.
Adams County is “a beautiful community surrounded by protected historical sites and agriculture,” said Shreve.
It also has a college that traditionally has off-campus housing, in addition to serving as “a bedroom community to Harrisburg, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.,” Shreve said.
Adams County is in a retirement-friendly state and known to be “an area that attracts retirees,” she said.
“These are great things that make our community vibrant and a wonderful place to live, but they make housing more complex,” Shreve said.
According to housing demographics, Shreve said there are 39,628 housing units throughout the county with 30,850 owner occupied and 8,778 renter occupied.
The county’s vacancy rate for rentals is 1.09 percent, she said.
Affordable housing has been defined as “housing that doesn’t cost more than 30 percent of your family income,” said Shreve.
“We struggle to attract business and employees because of an inability to find housing, and it’s even harder to find housing in line with incomes,” Shreve said. “Businesses lose employees because of housing instability. Our youth don’t come back because wages in Adams County don’t match the cost of living here.”
During the panel discussion, Lawson said the challenge with the housing market is the price point.
“Our market is higher than what our residents are able to afford,” Lawson said, noting the county is predominately attracting people from higher salary areas.
The average housing development takes about three to four years to build from the initial idea to when the doors open, said Hicks.
When developing affordable housing, Hicks said they “are dictated on the rents” and have “caps.” Hicks also noted affordable housing projects are required to stay in place for “at least 35 years.”
There are 34 municipalities in Adams County, which results in multiple layers of decision makers when it comes to any zoning requests with building projects, said Lawson.
Following the panel discussion, community members worked in groups to “brainstorm concrete ways to educate and advocate for all Adams County residents to have safe housing in line with their income,” said Shreve.
The organization hosting the event, @Home in Adams County, started as a community engagement initiative in 2018 and officially launched in 2019 “to address the ongoing issues of severe shortages of housing in line with local incomes, transportation options, and stagnant wages across Adams County,” officials said.
