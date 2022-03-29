Latimore Township, joining a burgeoning list of local municipalities in philanthropic efforts, is donating $10,000 toward the Adams County Historical Society.
The gift represents the municipality’s support of a new 25,000-square-foot facility the historical society intends to open in 2023, said Supervisor Chair Dan Worley.
The facility is being constructed just north of Gettysburg along the Biglerville Road (state Route 34).
“We want to give a couple of donations to local organizations,” said Worley, noting the contribution was made possible through the municipality’s American Rescue Plan funding.
Altogether, Latimore Township received $140,000 from the federal government.
The three-person board voted unanimously during its monthly business meeting to donate $10,000 to the historical society, marking the township’s first withdrawal from the account.
“We were honored to receive such generous support from the Latimore Township supervisors,” said Adams County Historical Society Executive Director Andrew Dalton.
The new museum will preserve the history of the entire county.
“Our new museum will be the first of its kind to tell the full story of our community, including exciting stories from places like Latimore Township,” said Dalton. “In fact, the first exhibit in the museum will highlight the dinosaur footprints discovered at Trostle’s Quarry in Latimore Township. We have original slabs of rock with these tracks, approximately 200 million years old, which visitors will be able to touch when they visit the new museum.”
Overall, the historical society set $10 million as its fundraising goal, and more than $8 million has been secured via gifts and pledges.
Dalton said his group has reached out to Adams County municipalities and asked local governments to consider donating 5 percent of their American Rescue Plan allotment.
According to Dalton: Latimore and the Borough of Gettysburg have each donated $10,000; Germany Township has contributed $7,000; and Freedom Township has offered $1,000.
Additionally, commitments have been promised by Straban, Conewago and Hamiltonban townships.
“We are excited to see townships beginning to make this wise decision to help fund the Adams County Historical Society and our project,” said Dalton. “In doing so, they are making a critical investment in the history and legacy of our community.”
The facility’s goal is to present the county’s story from prehistory to the present.
“Adams County has one of the most remarkable stories of any place in the nation. That is why the success of our new museum, archives and education center is so important,” said Dalton.
