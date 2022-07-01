Should an approximately 160-foot-tall water tower be built along Herrs Ridge Road?
The public will have a chance to comment on a proposed rule change needed to permit the project on a vacant wooded property at Herrs Ridge and Red Oak Lane.
The hearing is to begin at 5 p.m. July 26, Cumberland Township supervisors decided at Tuesday’s meeting.
Yard signs opposing the tower have sprung up since the Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA) proposed an ordinance change that would raise the township’s 35-foot building height limit for “essential services” to 175 feet.
One resident spoke during the public comment period of Tuesday’s meeting. Bob Bunce of Twin Lakes Drive said he is concerned about the tower and those who would have to “look at it.”
He also asked whether the township had reviewed utility needs prior to approving residential developments now under way.
The supervisors’ attorney, Sam Wiser, said developers are required by ordinance to show written proof that utilities are willing and able to provide service.
The tower is needed to assure availability of water for “fire protection” and to provide adequate pressure in the “growth area” along Herrs Ridge, GMA Facilities Manager Mark Guise told the supervisors in May.
A gravity-fed system is needed to replace a pumping system that is nearing its limits, Guise said. Some of the new developments include fire-suppression sprinkler systems in townhouses, he said.
A study identified other sites with sufficiently high ground in the Herrs Ridge area, but they proved unusable because of height limits associated with the nearby Gettysburg Regional Airport, Guise said.
Another hearing
A public hearing on a different issue is to start at 4:30 p.m. July 26, the supervisors decided.
Its topic is to be Stanley Clark’s request to change the zoning of his property at 1170 Chambersburg Road from Residential Medium High to Mixed Use.
Clark said Thursday he has no project in mind, but wants to return the entire site to mixed use zoning after a map change at some point changed part of it to residential.
Both hearings are to occur at the township building, 1370 Fairfield Road.
A regular meeting of the supervisors is to follow the hearings.
