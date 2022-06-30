Cash bail was set at $1 million for a Straban Township man accused of soliciting and disseminating child pornography, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
Matthew Berresford allegedly “caused a 9 year old victim” to “engage in a sexual act and asked her to send him videos of her doing so,” according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday by Detective Eric Beyer of Sinnett’s office.
Police in Michigan received a complaint June 4 from the parents of a girl, 9, who created a YouTube channel that gave her phone number, according to Beyer’s affidavit of probable cause.
On June 3, the girl entered into a text conversation with a person and revealed she was “in middle school,” according to the affidavit.
During the conversation, the other person claims to be in 11th grade and allegedly “solicits and receives” nude images of the girl, “sends images of male genitalia” and engages in “sexually explicit conversations,” according to the affidavit.
After obtaining a warrant, police in Michigan contacted the TextNow application and received “records created during the normal course of business with content files, including child pornography files” that allegedly “matched the text message thread” on the girl’s phone, according to the affidavit.
The records allegedly led to a Comcast Cable Communications internet address, and after obtaining another warrant, police gained “subscriber information” allegedly leading to Berresford at a residence on Rodes Avenue, according to the affidavit.
Beyer obtained a warrant June 28, searched the residence, and allegedly found a thumb drive containing “images and videos of the 9 year old victim” as well as sexual images of an adult male, according to the affidavit.
During the search, Berresford allegedly wore “the same tie-dyed shirt and green shorts with ‘Sasquatch’ design that I had personally observed in the images produced pursuant to the search warrant,” Beyer wrote in the affidavit.
“Distinctive sheets” and a blanket in the residence and a tattoo on Berresford’s arm also allegedly matched the images, according to the affidavit.
Berresford, 44, was confined Wednesday at Adams County Prison and was unable to post bail, according to a magisterial docket.
He was charged with one felony count each of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, causing a child to engage in a sexual act with knowledge it may be recorded or depicted on a computer, criminal solicitation, and disseminating explicit material to a minor, according to the docket.
Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey set “restrictive conditions, should the defendant post bail” and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 11 a.m. July 6, according to information released Wednesday by Sinnett.
Sinnett praised Byer’s “diligent and thorough investigation,” according to the release.
Sinnett also “thanked all participating agencies for their excellent collaborative work” and for acting “as quickly as possible to avoid any potential additional victims,” according to the release. Agencies included the Pennsylvania State Police, the Menominee Police Department in Michigan, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the release.
